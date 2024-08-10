'Jai Hind' Instead Of 'Good Morning', 'Good Evening' To Instill Patriotism: Independence Day Order For Haryana Schools

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Independence Day 2024: Sudhir Kalra, District Elementary Education Officer in Ambala, announced a new directive from the Education Department. Following a recommendation from the Education Minister, all in the region are now required to use "Jai Hind" instead of traditional greetings such as "Good Morning" and "Good Evening" on Independence Day.

While speaking to news agency ANI, Kalra said,“On the suggestion of the Education Minister, the Education Department has issued orders that on the occasion of Independence Day, children, teachers and all of us in our schools should use 'Jai Hind' instead of greetings like 'Good Morning' and 'Good Evening'... These orders will be applicable to all schools including private schools because the feeling of patriotism should be instilled in all children and people, so it will be implemented in all schools...”

The move, initiated by the Haryana government, aims to "instill a deep sense of patriotism and national pride" among students, the directorate of school education, said in the circular issued on Thursday.

'Jai Hind' was coined by Subhas Chandra Bose during India's freedom struggle and was adopted as a salute by the armed forces after Independence, the circular said.

The directorate of school education sent the circular to all district education officers, district elementary education officers, district block education officers, block elementary education officers, principals and headmasters.

According to the circular, 'Jai Hind' will replace 'good morning' in schools so that students can be "inspired everyday with the spirit of national unity" and "respect for the rich history" of the country.