Manish Sisodia Pays Visit To Hanuman Temple, Mahatma Gandhi Memorial

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Aug 10 (IANS) Former Deputy Chief Manish Sisodia paid obeisance at Lord Hanuman Temple in Delhi's Connaught Place on Saturday, along with his friends and party workers and sought blessings.

Sisodia also paid a visit to Mahatma Gandhi memorial at the Rajghat.

AAP leader, who was released on bail on Friday, was accompanied by several party workers and leaders including Delhi Ministers Atishi, Saurabh Bhardwaj and party MP Sanjay Singh.

Sharing pictures of the temple visit on his X account, Sisodia said that it was because of Lord Hanuman's blessings that he was a 'free man' and also hoped that party supremo Arvind Kejriwal would soon be walking out of prison.

Earlier this morning, Sisodia shared pictures with his wife sharing the 'first tea of independence'.

"First tea on the morning of independence.....after 17 months! The freedom that the Constitution has given to all of us Indians as a guarantee of the right to life," he wrote.

On Friday evening after his release from jail, the former Deputy CM was given a rousing reception by the AAP leaders and family members, amid slogans of 'Bharat Mata ki Jai'. He went to Arvind Kejriwal's residence, met his wife and sought blessings from his parents.

The party welcoming his release said that it was a jolt to those who were behind the 'illegal imprisonment' of AAP brass.

Notably, Sisodia's release on bail has infused fresh energy in the party ranks. This assumes significance in light of the impending Assembly elections in Haryana, slated towards year-end and Delhi elections to be held next year.

Manish Sisodia, the number 2 in AAP ranks, was arrested by the CBI on February 26, 2023, and then subsequently by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), two weeks later. He has been granted bail in both cases, with the Supreme Court also making some harsh observations over the conduct of investigative agencies.