Lebanese FM Urges Western Pressure On Israel To Stop Aggression

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) BEIRUT, Aug 10 (NNN-NNA) – Lebanese Foreign Minister, Abdallah Bou Habib, yesterday, urged Western countries to pressure Israel to stop its aggression and reduce the escalation in Lebanon, according to a statement by the of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants.

Bou Habib made these remarks, during a phone call with his Brazilian counterpart, Mauro Vieira, to discuss the latest developments in Lebanon and the region.

He emphasised the necessity of halting the Israeli aggression on Gaza, describing it as the key to calming the situation in southern Lebanon, stopping Israeli attacks, and preventing the conflict from escalating into a comprehensive regional war.

For his part, the Brazilian foreign minister stated that,“Israel seeks to escalate with Lebanon and Iran because it does not want to reach a ceasefire in Gaza.”

“Brazil will continue to work and consult closely with the Lebanese government, to achieve a ceasefire in southern Lebanon,” he added.

A state of anticipation and caution prevails in Lebanon, following Israel's killing of Hezbollah senior military commander, Fouad Shokor. Hezbollah Secretary-General, Hassan Nasrallah, has threatened retaliation.– NNN-NNA

