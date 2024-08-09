Global Refurbished PC Market Size To Worth USD 21321 Million By 2033 | CAGR Of 6.51%

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Global Refurbished PC Size was Valued at USD 11351 Million in 2023 and the Worldwide Refurbished PC Market Size is Expected to Reach USD 21321 Million by 2033, according to a research report published by Spherical Insights & Consulting. Companies covered: Apple Inc., ASUSTeK Computer Inc., Dell Inc., GigaRefurb, HP Inc., Lenovo Group Ltd., Co. Ltd, Microsoft Corporation, OCM Business Systems Ltd., Best Buy, IBM Corporation, Amazon.com, Inc., Inc., Reboot Systems India Private Limited., Other key companies.

New York, United States , Aug. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Refurbished PC Market Size is to Grow from USD 11351 Million in 2023 to USD 21321 Million by 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.51% during the projected period.









Refurbishing is the act of restoring and testing a previously owned device so that it can be sold. Refurbished electronics are pre-owned electronic devices, such as smartphones, tablets, or PCs that have been extensively examined appraised, cleaned, repaired, and enhanced by a reseller to ensure that they are fully functioning before being resold. Computers and mobile devices have their data erased, and drives are reset to factory defaults. Refurbished gadgets provide a financially viable alternative to brand-new equipment, making them an appealing option for organizations and customers looking for reliable technology at a cheap cost. In recent years, the market for refurbished laptops and desktops has expanded dramatically, owing to a mix of economic concerns, environmental consciousness, and rising demand for low-cost, high-quality computing products. The main advantage of reconditioned smartphones is their lower cost as compared to new ones. As consumers seek lower-cost options, the affordability of used laptops and PCs becomes a compelling proposition. Refurbished gadgets undergo extensive testing, repair, and refurbishment to assure their performance and dependability. Furthermore, one of the key concerns about the expansion of the reconditioned electronic device sector is the scarcity of popular models.

Browse key industry insights spread across 236 pages with 105 Market data tables and figures & & charts from the report on the " Global Refurbished PC Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Refurbished Laptops, Refurbished Desktops, and Refurbished Workstations), By Application (Enterprise, Educational Institute, Government, Personal, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033."

The refurbished laptops segment accounted for the largest revenue share of the refurbished PC market during the projected timeframe.

Based on the type, the refurbished PC market is divided into refurbished laptops, refurbished desktops, and refurbished workstations. Among these, the refurbished laptops segment accounted for the largest revenue share of the refurbished PC market during the projected timeframe. Refurbished PCs can be acquired through customer returns, lease returns, excess inventory, and trade-in programs, among other sources. Refurbished PCs are generally less expensive than new computers, allowing businesses to save money while acquiring high-quality technology.

The enterprise segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of the refurbished PC market during the projected timeframe.

Based on the application, the refurbished PC market is divided into enterprise, educational institute, government, personal, and others. Among these, the enterprise segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of the refurbished PC market during the projected timeframe. Enterprises have emerged as the most frequent purchasers of refurbished PCs and laptops, motivated by a need to strike a balance between cost-effectiveness and reliability. Large enterprises, in particular, sought reconditioned devices to supply their employees with cost-effective but reliable computing resources, allowing for optimal business operations without losing performance.

North America is expected to hold the largest share of the refurbished PC market over the forecast period.

North America is expected to hold the largest share of the refurbished PC market over the forecast period. Refurbished PC sales are quickly increasing in North America, particularly in the United States, thanks to experienced technology stores such as Walmart and Best Buy. Refurbished laptops and computer equipment offer reasonable pricing for consumers and sellers, and they are growing in popularity due to the money saved by both parties. Local vendors also sell high-quality reconditioned laptops and computers at wholesale prices. Customers may shop for their ideal laptops and computer accessories while saving money because all brands are available on the same platform. The increased popularity stimulates demand in this region for used and reconditioned computers.

Asia Pacific is predicted to grow at the fastest pace in the refurbished PC market during the projected timeframe. Asia-Pacific is predicted to have the largest worldwide repaired electronics market share. Asia-Pacific has a large number of resale and online marketplaces for used electronics, along with significant production capabilities. It is one of the world's most populous regions, with the majority of people living in the middle and lower income brackets. This demographic appears to prefer remanufactured products for their affordability, sustainability, and durability. People in India are increasingly purchasing refurbished and used PCs to replace their pricey laptops and make the switch from feature laptops to computers.

Europe was developed as the dominant region in the refurbished computer and laptop industry, with rapid expansion and market dominance. Countries such as the United Kingdom, Germany, and France are important contributors to this expansion. Furthermore, government initiatives to promote sustainability and circular economy principles create an ideal environment for the growth of Europe's refurbished device business.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market.

Recent Developments

In March 2024, Lenovo established a new program called "Certified Refurbished Products," which aims to provide users with inexpensive technology. This program focuses on selling refurbished computers and other objects. The company's objective is to reach new user groups while simultaneously addressing the problem of electronic waste.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2033. Spherical Insights has segmented the refurbished PC market based on the below-mentioned segments:

