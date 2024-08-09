China Develop A Hypersonic Complex With A Global Range
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
By Alimat Aliyeva
A group of researchers from China is developing a new type of
hypersonic glider with its solid-fuel engine, which theoretically
can hit targets anywhere in the world, Azernews
reports.
According to the idea of the developers, the device should fly
along the trajectory of "wave-like planning". The flight pattern
resembles a game: when flat stones or other objects are thrown into
the water in such a way that they bounce off its surface several
times. Thus, during planning from space, the glider must bounce off
the upper atmosphere several times at a given height and gain
altitude again. The author of the principle is considered to be the
Austrian scientist Eugen Sanger, who, within the framework of the
Silbervogel project ("Silberfogel"), developed a space bomber for
Nazi Germany during World War II.
Chinese designers have developed a model in which the fuselage
is integrated with W-shaped wings. Computer simulations have shown
that the maximum speed of the device will reach Mach 20, while it
will be able to maintain it above Mach 17 for longer than 30
minutes. After a flight lasting about an hour, the glider will
still be able to glide at speeds above Mach 7, which will make it
possible to hit targets almost anywhere on Earth.
Unlike gliders, which are not equipped with their rocket
accelerator, the promising model will be twice less prone to
overheating, which will make it easier to design due to fewer
heat-resistant materials.
MENAFN09082024000195011045ID1108538363
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.