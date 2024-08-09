GD Goenka University Offers ₹1 Crore Sports Scholarship

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 9th August 2024: As the world celebrated the Paris 2024 Olympics, India's once again demonstrated their resilience, passion, and unwavering spirit. In recognition of these achievements and with the aim of nurturing future champions, GD Goenka University is proud to announce a ₹1 crore scholarship fund dedicated to supporting young Indian athletes.



This initiative reflects GD Goenka University's commitment to empowering the next generation of sports talent, inspired by the remarkable performances of Indian athletes. Figures like Neeraj Chopra, the Indian men's hockey team, Manu Bhaker, and others have become symbols of excellence and perseverance. Their stories of triumph remind us of the relentless pursuit of greatness that defines true champions. The scholarship fund aims to empower emerging athletes, providing them with the resources they need to chase their dreams and reach new heights in their respective sports.

"At GD Goenka University, we believe in the power of dreams and the strength of perseverance. Our athletes in Paris have shown the world what India is capable of, and we are committed to supporting the next generation of champions. With this ₹1 crore scholarship fund, we aim to empower young athletes to pursue their dreams and reach new heights, continuing the legacy of excellence demonstrated by our Olympians," said Mr. Nipun Goenka, Managing Director, GD Goenka Group.



GD Goenka University stands by its commitment to developing future champions. This scholarship is a testament to the university's dedication to transforming dreams into reality, fueling ambition, and celebrating every step toward excellence. Together, let us celebrate the spirit of sportsmanship, honor the achievements of our athletes, and continue to inspire the next generation to reach for the stars.



About GD Goenka University



Established in 2013 and located in Gurugram, Delhi NCR, GD Goenka University is a leading multi- disciplinary institution of higher education. Established with a vision to redefine education and empower the next generation of thought leaders, the university rooted in a rich heritage of culture and armed with a forward-looking approach, offers undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctoral programmes that transcend traditional boundaries and equip our students with the skills and knowledge to thrive in an ever-evolving global economy. Committed to academic rigor, research and innovation, and holistic development, the university is dedicated to nurturing intellectual curiosity, fostering creativity, and producing socially responsible global citizens.



A forerunner in implementing best practices of the NEP 2020, the university operates 8 schools and hosts a diverse body of 6000+ students and 11000+ alumni from over 45 countries. It is recognised by UGC and BCI and is a member of prestigious national and international organisations including Association of Indian Universities (AIU), Association of Commonwealth Universities (ACU) and International Association of Universities (IAU). It is recognized by QS IGUAGE as a "Diamond" rated University for teaching and learning. The university is located on a 60-acre sustainable campus and features state-of-the-art facilities including smart classrooms, research and design labs, experience centres, sports facilities of international scale including a shooting range and a half-Olympic size swimming pool and world-class air-conditioned hostels.

