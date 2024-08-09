IES Acquires Stratos Elevator And Expands In The Louisiana Market

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) HOUSTON, Aug. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrity Elevator Solutions (IES), a premier provider of comprehensive elevator services, is excited to announce the of Stratos Elevator. This strategic move marks a significant expansion of IES's presence in the Louisiana market, further solidifying its position as a leader in independent elevator services.

IES Expands in Louisiana

Founded in 2020, IES has quickly established itself as a trusted provider of elevator installations, modernizations, maintenance, and repair services across Texas and Louisiana. By acquiring Stratos Elevator, IES reinforces its commitment to delivering safe, reliable, and exceptional elevator services to a wide range of industries, including healthcare, entertainment, hospitality, higher education, government, office, industrial, and petrochemical facilities.

"Bringing Stratos Elevator into our operations is a strategic move that fits perfectly with our growth goals," said Brent Stark, President of Integrity Elevator Solutions. "Our customers will continue to receive the same high-quality service from their trusted technicians, now supported by the additional resources and expertise of IES." He added, "To celebrate our expansion in Baton Rouge, our Louisiana crews will be outfitted in purple and gold, reflecting our commitment to the community."

Key Highlights of the Acquisition and Partnership:



Continuity of Service: Customers will continue receiving uninterrupted service from trusted elevator technicians.

Enhanced Resources and Technology : The acquisition boosts IES's capabilities, ensuring faster response times and more comprehensive service offerings using state-of-the-art technology and equipment.

Skilled Workforce and Customized Services: The acquisition brings a team of certified technicians, ensuring top-tier service. IES will offer tailored solutions, including custom modernization packages and advanced maintenance programs.

24/7 Support: IES will offer round-the-clock customer support and emergency repair services, ensuring prompt and reliable assistance whenever needed. Community Integration: IES will actively partner with the local community to support Baton Rouge and LSU, demonstrating their commitment through various local initiatives and engagement activities.

About Integrity Elevator Solutions

Founded in 2020, Integrity Elevator Solutions is a leading independent provider of commercial elevator installations, modernizations, maintenance, and repair services in Texas and Louisiana. IES provides high quality elevator services with industry-leading responsiveness and expertise. For more information on IES, please visit .

Contact Information

Brent Stark

President, Integrity Elevator Solutions

(337) 900-1070

[email protected]



