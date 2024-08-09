Hit Board Game Tír Na Nóg Heads To Reprint August 13Th 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Tír na nÓg Box Cover

Grand Gamers Guild Announces Reprint of Hit Board Game Tír na nÓg with Multiple New Modules and Bonus Game.

GRAND RAPIDS, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, August 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Grand Gamers Guild is thrilled to announce the highly anticipated reprint of the 2024 surprise hit board game, Tír na nÓg .Following an overwhelmingly positive response and the complete sell-out of its initial print run, Tír na nÓg is set to return for a Kickstarter reprint on August 13, 2024, accompanied by an exciting new multi-module expansion and a bonus 18-card escape room-style game titled Journey to Tír na nÓg.About Tír na nÓg:Inspired by the rich tapestry of Irish Celtic mythology, Tír na nÓg puts players in the role of storytellers traveling to the Otherworld in hopes of returning with the greatest tales of all.Designed by Isaac Shalev and Jason Slingerland, art by Marlies Barends and Brigette Indelicato, and cultural consulting by Nick Ferris, the game offers a unique blend of strategic planning and thematic resonance that captivate players with its innovative mechanics, strategic depth, and immersive lore as players discover ways to craft their tales through drafting and tableau-building.New Expansion Modules:In response to the incredible demand and player feedback, Grand Gamers Guild has developed a new expansion containing six modules for Tír na nÓg that enhance the elegant gameplay that has already appealed to so many fans. This expansion enriches the base game with additional layers of strategy and new ways to score, providing players with even more ways to explore and enjoy the game.Bonus Game - "Journey to Tír na nÓg":As a special treat for fans, the Kickstarter will also offer fans a chance to pledge for Journey to Tír na nÓg, an 18-card escape room-style game designed by Ken Franklin and developed by Holiday Hijinks designer Jonathan Chaffer. It challenges players to solve puzzles and unravel mysteries as they venture through the land of mythical creatures. This compact and engaging game offers a perfect complement to the main game, providing a puzzling and thrilling experience that can be enjoyed by new and returning players alike. And, just like other games in the Holiday Hijinks line, they are uniquely non-destructible adventures that can be passed on for others to enjoy.Availability:The reprint of Tír na nÓg, along with the new expansion and bonus game, will be available on Kickstarter on August 13, 2024, at 9 am EST. on KickstarterQuote from the Publisher, Marc Specter:“Honestly, it's amazing. We are incredibly grateful for the enthusiastic support from the board gaming community,” said Marc, CEO of Grand Gamers Guild.“The response to Tír na nÓg has been beyond our imagination and we are excited to bring it back so quickly with even more content for our fans. Isaac and Jason have worked hard on the new expansion and Ken Franklin's Journey to Tír na nÓg will offer fresh twists on Holiday Hijinks format that will excite long-time fans of the series while still being accessible to new players.”About Grand Gamers Guild:Grand Gamers Guild is dedicated to creating high-quality, board games that are guided by their motto - Grand Games, Grand Experiences! They are games that bring people together and create great memories that resonate with players of all ages.For more information, please visit or contact Glenn Flaherty at ....Media Contact:Glenn Flaherty, Marketing, ...Grand Gamers Guild Marc Specter, Chief Everything Officer, 2150 Millennium View CT NE, Grand Rapids MI 49525, USATír na nÓg Picture Assets:Link to Kickstarter:End of Press Release

