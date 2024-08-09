STEVIE B LIVE IN CONCERT AT THE KOWLOON RESTAURANT, SAUGUS CONCERT SET FOR AUGUST 16 AT 8:00 PM

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Stevie B Live In Concert at the Kowloon Restaurant, Saugus, MA
Kowloon Restaurant's 'Rockin' Through the Decades Outdoor music Series - Command Performance.'
STEVIE B LIVE IN CONCERT AT THE KOWLOON RESTAURANT; CONCERT SET FOR AUGUST 16 AT 8:00 PM
The Kowloon Restaurant, located at 948 Broadway, Route 1 North, Saugus, is set to host Stevie B, disco legend, live in concert on August 16. Showtime is at 8:00 PM. The concert is part of the Kowloon Restaurant's "Rockin' Through the Decades Outdoor Music Series - Command Performance."
Stevie B is an American singer, songwriter, and record producer who influenced freestyle and dance music in the late 1980s. His hits include: "Because I Love You," which skyrocketed on the charts in 1990, "Party Your Body," "Dreamin' of Love" and "Spring Love."
Special guests include Brenda K Starr singing her hits, "I Still Believe," "What You See Is What You Get," and "Breakfast In Bed," and DJ Ricky.
The Kowloon Restaurant
The Kowloon Restaurant located at 984 Broadway, Saugus, MA, is a family-owned dining landmark founded in 1950 and rooted in the richness of Asian cuisine and culture offering high-quality service and acclaimed Asian fare – from their famous Saugus Wings to hand-rolled sushi to Scorpion Bowls and Mai Tais. The restaurant is well-known for hosting weddings, sports events, concerts, catering celebrations, and private parties of every kind and is open seven days a week. Throughout the decades, Kowloon has become a part of greater Boston's cultural fabric. Their gift shop showcases collectible drinkware, t-shirts, sweatshirts, and memorabilia items. The Wong Family continues to strive for excellence in food and service as they approach their 75th anniversary in 2025.
For all tickets, call the Kowloon Restaurant at 781-233-0077 or online
