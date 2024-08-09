Foldable Display Market Worth $13.2 Billion By 2029 - Exclusive Report By Marketsandmarketstm

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Asia Pacific is accounted for the largest share of the foldable display . The presence of established several foldable display companies such as Co., Ltd. (South Korea), BOE Group Co., Ltd. (China), and Visionox Company (China), is increasing integration in sectors like consumer electronics and commercial displays. Advanced consumer electronics devices, such as smartphones, tablets, and laptops, present huge demand in the Asia Pacific region. North America provides a strong for foldable display devices since North American consumers are inclined to be early adopters of new technologies. Meanwhile, component manufacturers and suppliers, like specialty chemicals by SCHOTT Group (Germany), significantly drive growth for the European foldable display market.

Key Players

The report profiles key players in foldable display companies

such Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (South Korea), BOE Technology Group Co., Ltd. (China), Visionox Company (China), Royole Corporation (China), TCL China Star Optoelectronics Co., Ltd. (China), AUO Corporation (Taiwan), Tianma (China), Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. (China), Motorola Mobility LLC (US), and Honor Device Co., Ltd. (China).

