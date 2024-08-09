2024 National Aesthetic Education Youth Ethnic Chorus Performance Exhibition Opens In Shenzhen

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SHENZHEN, CHINA, August 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Chasing dreams towards the future and singing for the new era! On August 2, the opening ceremony of the Nationwide Youth Aesthetic Education Demonstration Performance - 2024 "Aesthetic Education for All" Youth Ethnic Chorus Performance Showcase was held in Shenzhen. Youth aesthetic education flourished like flowers on the rich soil of Futian, Shenzhen.Since the event began in April 2024, it has received an enthusiastic response from all over the country. Recommended works for the event were submitted from 31 provinces, autonomous regions, and provincial municipality. 68 works were listed for online presentation, and among them, 27 excellent choirs came to Shenzhen to participate in live performances. Over 1000 young people were able to stand on the stage and to sing for their dreams and future. The opening ceremony live streamed on 11 media platforms to over 1.1 million viewers.The event is guided by the Public Service Department of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, the Art Department of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, the Department of Culture and Tourism of Guangdong Province; hosted by the National Center for Public Cultural Development of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, China National Traditional Orchestra, China Public Cultural Centers Association, Shenzhen Municipal Futian DistrictPeople's Government; organized by the Publicity Propaganda Department of Futian DistrictCommittee of Shenzhen Municipality,PRC,Futian District Public Culture andSports Development Centre of ShenzhMunicipality,PRC, the Youth Aesthetic Education Committee of China Public Cultural Centers Association, the Choral Committee of China Public Cultural Centers Association; co-organized by Shenzhen Media Group proiect is funded by Shenzhen Futian District Publiity, Culture and Sports Development Special Funds.Zhao Cong, the head of China National Traditional Orchestra, Deputy Party Secretary, and the famous pipa player, delivered a speech during the opening ceremony, stating that young people joining ethnic chorus performance could not only enhance their musical literacy and aesthetic, but also reinforce their comprehension and recognition of traditional Chinese culture, which would inspire love and pride for their country and nationality. We hoped that this event could become a seed of traditional music, planted and rooted deep inside the hearts of young people. Our young friends gathered in Futian from every corner of the country to attend this very event, thus we wished them enjoy the multi-culture and enterprising spirit of Shenzhen, and express their youthful energy.Zhang Hairong, The Standing Committee of Futian District Committee, the Minister of Publicity, and Second-degree Inspector, addressed that Shenzhen is a young and vigorous city, whilst Futian owned a variety of cultural landmarks. It was a place where culture blended with technology, and tradition coexisted with modern life. This land full of energy and creativity is an outstanding stage for youth aesthetic education. Our young friends could participate in live performances, educational trips, flash mob gatherings, charity salons, and many other kinds of activities. May them feel the charm of the blissful life in Futian.The event invited five experts to place professional comments on each choir's performance. A series of classic or traditional songs were selected as the compulsory performing content in order to protect and pass on traditional Chinese culture, as well as to emphasize the characteristic of ethnic chorus. All choirs presented their professional skills, and sang their love, dreams, and wishes into listeners' hearts. The singing sound of these young people became a bridge for communication, let different cultures come across and weave an even more harmonious melody.The Nationwide Youth Aesthetic Education Demonstration Performance - 2024 "Aesthetic Education for All" Performance Series continues. It will be followed by Youth Chinese Opera Performance in Changsha, Hunan Province; Youth Ethnic Dance Performance in Xuanwei, Yunnan Province; and Comprehensive Art Performance in Ningbo, Zhejiang Province.Website:

