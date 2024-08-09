Azerbaijani Soprano To Perform In Caspian Seasons Int'l Festival

(MENAFN- AzerNews)

People's Artist of Azerbaijan, soloist of the Bolshoi Theatre of Russia Dinara Aliyeva will participate in Caspian Seasons International Festival of Classical Art, Azernews reports.

The festival will take place in Astrakhan, Russia, from August 17 to September 1 as part of the national project "Culture".

Note that Dinara Aliyeva joined the Bolshoi Theatre in 2010 as a soloist, making her debut as Liu in Puccini's Turandot, and subsequently appeared in roles including Tatyana in Eugene Onegin, Violetta in La Traviata, Donna Elvira in Don Giovanni, Mimi in La Boheme, Leonora in Il Trovatore, Micaëla in Carmen, Marfa in The Tsar's Bride, Nedda in Pagliacci, and many others.

The opera singer has successfully performed in major opera halls including Vienna State Opera, Berlin State Opera, Deutsche Oper Berlin, and Bavarian State Opera, among others; and under the batons of conductors such as Yuri Temirkanov, Vladimir Fedoseyev, Vladimir Spivakov, Yuri Bashmet, Constantine Orbelian, Giuseppe Sabbatini, Marcello Rota, Emmanuel Villaume, Pier Giorgio Bruno Morandi, Giuseppe Carello, Vassily Sinaisky and Tugan Sokhiev.

Caspian Seasons International Festival of Classical Art is expected to unite participants from Azerbaijan, Russia, Turkmenistan, Iran, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Belarus.

The festival's opening ceremony will take place on Cathedral Square of the Astrakhan Kremlin.

The ceremonial performance will feature the Symphony Orchestra of the Caspian States under the direction of People's Artist of Kabardino-Balkaria Mikhail Golikov and opera stars, including Honored Artist of Russia, People's Artist of the Republic of Bashkortostan and People's Artist of the Republic of Tatarstan Ildar Abdrazakov; Honored Artist of Russia and the Republic of North Ossetia-Alania, soloist of the Bolshoi Theatre of Russia Agunda Kulaeva and many others.

Soloists of the Astana Opera Ballet Theatre Anastasia Zaklinskaya and Serik Nakyspekov will delight the audience with ballet performance.

As part of the festival's educational program, soloists, musicians and ballet dancers from the Caspian states will hold master classes of the "Vocal Academy", "Orchestral Academy" and "Ballet Academy".

On August 18, artists of the Brass Ensemble from the orchestra of the Caspian states will perform on the shore of Swan Lake in Astrakhan.

The concert program will last more than an hour and will give the audience not only recognizable works, but also a lot of vivid impressions.

From August 20 and until the end of the festival, the photo exhibition "Russia - Caspian Sea" will be open in the Museum of Local History.

At the opening ceremony of the exhibition, visitors have a chance to enjoy the photographs of Astrakhan and Caspian photographers as well as concert with participation of ethnic bands and soloists.

The next day, the Astrakhan Philharmonic will host a final concert of the participants of the vocal and orchestral academy, as well as small-scale artists of the Symphony Orchestra of the Caspian States. Connoisseurs of the classics will hear famous works in the history of music.

On August 22, the Youth Symphony Orchestra will perform on the Volga Embankment.

From August 23 to 28, solo concerts of the participating countries will be held in the Astrakhan Philharmonic.

The opera "Mermaid" by A. S. Dargomyzhsky by the Astrakhan Opera and Ballet Theatre will be premiered on August 30- 31 at the Cathedral Square of the Astrakhan Kremlin.

The final part of the "Caspian Seasons" on September 1 will be the performance of the People's Artist of Russia, prima ballerina of the Bolshoi Theatre and the Milan theatre "La Scala" Svetlana Zakharova.

The festival's official organizer is the Directorate for the implementation of cultural and mass programs in partnership with the Astrakhan Opera and Ballet Theatre, the Astrakhan Philharmonic with the support of the government of the Astrakhan region.

