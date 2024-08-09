Azerbaijani Soprano To Perform In Caspian Seasons Int'l Festival

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
People's Artist of Azerbaijan, soloist of the Bolshoi Theatre of
Russia Dinara Aliyeva will participate in Caspian Seasons
International Festival of Classical Art, Azernews
reports.
The festival will take place in Astrakhan, Russia, from August
17 to September 1 as part of the national project "Culture".
Note that Dinara Aliyeva joined the Bolshoi Theatre in 2010 as a
soloist, making her debut as Liu in Puccini's Turandot, and
subsequently appeared in roles including Tatyana in Eugene Onegin,
Violetta in La Traviata, Donna Elvira in Don Giovanni, Mimi in La
Boheme, Leonora in Il Trovatore, Micaëla in Carmen, Marfa in The
Tsar's Bride, Nedda in Pagliacci, and many others.
The opera singer has successfully performed in major opera halls
including Vienna State Opera, Berlin State Opera, Deutsche Oper
Berlin, and Bavarian State Opera, among others; and under the
batons of conductors such as Yuri Temirkanov, Vladimir Fedoseyev,
Vladimir Spivakov, Yuri Bashmet, Constantine Orbelian, Giuseppe
Sabbatini, Marcello Rota, Emmanuel Villaume, Pier Giorgio Bruno
Morandi, Giuseppe Carello, Vassily Sinaisky and Tugan Sokhiev.
Caspian Seasons International Festival of Classical Art is
expected to unite participants from Azerbaijan, Russia,
Turkmenistan, Iran, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Belarus.
The festival's opening ceremony will take place on Cathedral
Square of the Astrakhan Kremlin.
The ceremonial performance will feature the Symphony Orchestra
of the Caspian States under the direction of People's Artist of
Kabardino-Balkaria Mikhail Golikov and opera stars, including
Honored Artist of Russia, People's Artist of the Republic of
Bashkortostan and People's Artist of the Republic of Tatarstan
Ildar Abdrazakov; Honored Artist of Russia and the Republic of
North Ossetia-Alania, soloist of the Bolshoi Theatre of Russia
Agunda Kulaeva and many others.
Soloists of the Astana Opera Ballet Theatre Anastasia
Zaklinskaya and Serik Nakyspekov will delight the audience with
ballet performance.
As part of the festival's educational program, soloists,
musicians and ballet dancers from the Caspian states will hold
master classes of the "Vocal Academy", "Orchestral Academy" and
"Ballet Academy".
On August 18, artists of the Brass Ensemble from the orchestra
of the Caspian states will perform on the shore of Swan Lake in
Astrakhan.
The concert program will last more than an hour and will give
the audience not only recognizable works, but also a lot of vivid
impressions.
From August 20 and until the end of the festival, the photo
exhibition "Russia - Caspian Sea" will be open in the Museum of
Local History.
At the opening ceremony of the exhibition, visitors have a
chance to enjoy the photographs of Astrakhan and Caspian
photographers as well as concert with participation of ethnic bands
and soloists.
The next day, the Astrakhan Philharmonic will host a final
concert of the participants of the vocal and orchestral academy, as
well as small-scale artists of the Symphony Orchestra of the
Caspian States. Connoisseurs of the classics will hear famous works
in the history of music.
On August 22, the Youth Symphony Orchestra will perform on the
Volga Embankment.
From August 23 to 28, solo concerts of the participating
countries will be held in the Astrakhan Philharmonic.
The opera "Mermaid" by A. S. Dargomyzhsky by the Astrakhan Opera
and Ballet Theatre will be premiered on August 30- 31 at the
Cathedral Square of the Astrakhan Kremlin.
The final part of the "Caspian Seasons" on September 1 will be
the performance of the People's Artist of Russia, prima ballerina
of the Bolshoi Theatre and the Milan theatre "La Scala" Svetlana
Zakharova.
The festival's official organizer is the Directorate for the
implementation of cultural and mass programs in partnership with
the Astrakhan Opera and Ballet Theatre, the Astrakhan Philharmonic
with the support of the government of the Astrakhan region.
