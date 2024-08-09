National Resistance Centre Has Received Technical Data On Air Defence Systems That Russians Are Transferring To Crimea

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Centre of National Resistance has published technical documentation of Russian air defence systems "Pantsir-S" and "TOR-M1", which the invaders are moving to the temporarily occupied territory of Crimea.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the National Security Service .

"In connection with the successful withdrawal of the air defence of Crimea, the Kremlin is chaotically transferring reinforcements from different regions of Russia," the statement said.

According to the National Emergency Centre, however, not all members of the Russian air force are willing to be targeted.

Therefore, people who are not indifferent handed over technical documentation for the Pantsir-S and TOR-M1 surface-to-air missile systems to the SSC.

The National Security Center calls on the media to help disseminate this documentation, as the relevant information is disseminated to drone manufacturers to effectively establish a system for bypassing Russian air defences.

As reported by Ukrinform, in the temporarily occupied Crimea, guerrillas recorded the deployment of Russian air defence closer to the Kerch Bridge - to the Taman Peninsula.