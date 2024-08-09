Overwhelming Rush To Join The Biggest Conference On Bitumen, Petrochemicals And Petro Products In Dubai

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Rex Fuels Aug 24

Rex Fuels Global & Conference 2024, August 21-22, 2024, JW Marriott Marquis Hotel, Dubai

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, August 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Indian Bitumen to Reach $3.6 Billion by 2026The Indian bitumen market, valued at $2.8 billion in 2018, is projected to reach $3.6 billion by 2026, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.8% from 2019 to 2026. This growth is fuelled by increasing infrastructure projects and initiatives aimed at enhancing national connectivity.Bitumen OverviewBitumen is a crucial component in the construction industry, especially for road paving, due to its adhesive and waterproofing properties. It is produced by refining heavy crude oil, resulting in a semi-solid hydrocarbon product. The composition includes carbon (87-92%), hydrogen (6-8%), sulphur (~5%), nitrogen (1%), and oxygen (1%).Key Market DriversThe rise in road construction activities significantly drives the demand for bitumen, which is processed into asphalt. Asphalt, a combination of rock aggregates and bitumen, benefits from bitumen's binding properties, improving road stability and durability. Bitumen's adaptability makes asphalt suitable for various climatic conditions and operational demands, extending its use to airport runways, parking decks, and port areas.Recent government budget allocations for developing national highways, expressways, and regional connectivity projects are expected to boost the bitumen market. Key projects include the National Highways Development Project, the Golden Quadrilateral's six-laning, and road connectivity improvements in Naxal-affected areas.Construction Industry and UrbanizationBitumen adhesive is also widely used in roofing, providing toughness, flexibility, and UV resistance. Rapid urbanization and government initiatives like "Housing for All," which aims to construct houses for the urban poor, are anticipated to further drive the demand for bitumen in the construction sector.Challenges and OpportunitiesThe bitumen market faces challenges such as environmental and health concerns, fluctuating crude oil prices, and the rise of concrete as an alternative for roadway construction. However, innovations like bio-based bitumen and advanced binders like Enrobés Modulés à l'Étrangers (EME) present promising opportunities for market growth.Market SegmentationThe Indian bitumen market is segmented by type into paving grade bitumen, oxidized bitumen, polymer-modified bitumen, and bitumen emulsions. By end-use, it is classified into road construction (airports, runways, highways, expressways), waterproofing, and others. Regionally, the market is analyzed across North India, East India, Northeast India, South India, and West India.Major players in the Indian bitumen market include:.Indian Oil Corporation Ltd..Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited.Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd..Agarwal Industries Corporation Ltd.Kotak Asphalt.Bitumen King.Astavinayak Bitumen.Jalnidhi Bitumen.Bitcol.Nexxus PetroFuture OutlookThe Indian bitumen market is set for continued growth, supported by substantial investments in infrastructure. The focus on advanced technologies, sustainable practices, and public-private sector partnerships will be crucial. As India aims to enhance its transportation networks, the bitumen market will play a vital role in building a more connected and sustainable future.About Rex Fuels Management Pvt LtdRex Fuels Management Pvt Ltd is a leading provider in the bitumen, petrochemicals, and base oil industries, offering premium services, consultancy, and industry reports. Committed to innovation and excellence, Rex Fuels Management drives progress and delivers value to stakeholders worldwide.Event OrganizationRex Conferences, a prominent consultant in the bitumen, oil & gas, and road construction sectors in India and the Middle East, organizes the Rex Fuels Global Expo & Conference 2024. This event, with over 300 delegates and more than 80 sponsors confirmed, is a significant industry benchmark.Participation DetailsRegister as Delegates, Exhibitors, or Sponsors for the Conference and Expo on August 21-22, 2024, at the JW Marriott Marquis Hotel, Dubai. Further details and registration options are available online. Please visit to learn more.

Rexy Ravindran

Rex Fuels Management Pvt Ltd

+91 9167364282

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Rex Fuels Global Expo & Conference 2024