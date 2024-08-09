Iran Executes 29 Individuals, Including Afghanistan's Citizens

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The Iranian Human Rights Organization has expressed concern over the continuation of executions in Iran, stating that the Islamic Republic has executed 29 individuals, including 2 Afghan citizens, in the“Qezel Hesar” and“Karaj” prisons.

On Wednesday, August 7, the organization released a statement saying that these individuals were executed for various crimes,“including premeditated murder, drug trafficking, and rape.”

According to the organization, the execution of 26 individuals, including two Afghan citizens, took place in“Qezel Hesar” prison, while three others were executed in“Karaj” prison.

The Iranian Human Rights Organization has expressed concern about the increase in executions in Iran and has called on the international community to pay attention to the human rights situation in Iran.

This comes as executions in Iran have significantly increased in recent months.

Previously, the Iranian Human Rights Organization reported that in the first seven months of this year, 300 individuals, including 20 Afghan citizens, were executed in Iran.

It is noteworthy that recently, the Taliban regime requested Iran to hand over Afghan prisoners, including those sentenced to death, to Afghanistan.

The alarming rise in executions in Iran, including those of Afghan citizens, underscores the urgent need for international attention and intervention.

The call from the Iranian Human Rights Organization highlights the severity of the human rights situation in Iran.

Addressing these concerns requires a concerted effort from the global community to advocate for the protection of human rights and to hold accountable those responsible for such violations.

