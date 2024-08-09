Kerala Lottery Onam Bumper 2024 BR-99 Results To Be Announced On October 9; 1St Prize Is Rs 25 Crore! Check

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Kerala State Lottery Department launched its Thiruvonam Bumper 2024 publication on July 31. The launch was done by Finance K.N. Balagopal, who handed over the first ticket to Arjun Ashokan.

It is one of the most eagerly anticipated bumper lotteries held by the Kerala

government.

This year also, the first prize for the Onam Bumper BR 99 lottery is Rs 25 crore. The price of one ticket is Rs 500. The second prize is Rs 1 crore (for 20 people), and the third prize is Rs 50 lakh (for 20 people, with two winners from each series). The fourth and fifth prizes are Rs 5 lakh and Rs 2 lakh, respectively, with 10 winners from each series. Additionally, a consolation prize of Rs 5 lakh each will be awarded to 9 people.

Cost of Ticket : Rs 500

Draw Date : October 9, 2024

Time: 2 pm

Check prize structure of Onam Bumper BR-99:

1st Prize: Rs 25 crore

2nd Prize: Rs 1 crore

Consolation Prize: Rs 5 lakh

3rd Prize: Rs 50 lakh

4th Prize: Rs 5 lakh

5th Prize: Rs 2 lakh

6th Prize: Rs 5000

7th Prize: Rs 2000

8th Prize: Rs 1000

9th Prize: Rs 100

The first prize of Rs 25 crore can be won from this Onam Bumper which is the biggest prize money on a single ticket in India.

This is the third time in the history of the Onam Thiruvonam Bumper that such a large prize has been donated. In the last two year, the Thiruvonam Bumper was also worth Rs 25 Crore. Onam bumper prize money is raised every year.





