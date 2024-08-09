Khasawneh Urges Rapid Implementation Of Jordan-Iraq Projects

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Prime Bisher Khasawneh on Wednesday met with Iraqi Minister of and Minerals Khaled Battal and stressed the need to speed up the implementation of major strategic projects agreed upon bilaterally and within the framework of trilateral cooperation between Jordan, Iraq and Egypt.

Khasawneh highlighted the electrical grid connection and the industrial city on the Jordanian-Iraqi border as top priorities between Amman and Baghdad, underscoring the importance of these initiatives in serving the interests of the three countries and their peoples, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The prime minister also lauded the "historic relations" between Jordan and Iraq, expressing mutual dedication to further enhancing cooperation in all fields for the benefit of both nations. He stressed the significance of the Joint Ministerial Committee meetings in boosting economic, trade and investment cooperation.

Minister of Industry, Trade and Supply Yousef Shamali and Iraqi chargé d'affaires in Amman Munif Ali Hussein also attended the meeting, which took place at the Prime Ministry.

Also on Wednesday, the 30th session of the Jordanian-Iraqi Joint Committee, reached several mechanisms and agreements to enhance bilateral cooperation in various fields.



The session, was headed by Shamali and Battal, and resulted in significant outcomes in many fields. It also reviewed previous committee sessions agreements, reflecting the two countries' keenness to develop their relations.

Shamali expressed hope in holding the next session under more stable regional and global conditions, stressing the need for a dynamic approach to planning and flexible decision-making to ensure the resilience of the economic sectors.

He added that both Jordan and Iraq recognise the importance of forward-looking planning for their economies, adding "The Kingdom has launched its Economic Modernisation Vision, while Iraq has introduced the Iraq Vision 2030, both aiming to achieve diverse, inclusive and sustainable national economies."

Shamali also called for implementing all necessary measures to facilitate the flow of goods and services between the two countries and remove any obstacles. He also commended the resumption of the working group's meetings for Iraq to rejoin the World Trade Organisation (WTO), which took place last month after a 16-year pause, highlighting Jordan's unwavering support for Iraq's WTO membership.

Battal also emphasised the need to follow up on the agreements reached in the committee meetings by forming a follow-up team consisting of representatives from both countries.

He pointed out that the difficult regional circumstances and the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip place both countries at the heart of the crisis, necessitating an increase in trade and investment exchange between them.

President of the Jordan Chamber of Commerce Khalil Hajj Tawfiq stressed the significance of preparing an Iraqi database for the Kingdom's private sector to provide information to those interested in investment, import and export.





