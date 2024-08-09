Tiruppur Textile Msmes Gear Up For Green Compliance With Carbon Emissions Workshop

(MENAFN- KNN India) Tiruppur, Aug 9 (KNN) In a significant move to address environmental concerns, the Tiruppur Exporters' Association (TEA) partnered with Fairtrade India to organise a on carbon emissions monitoring and reduction strategies.

The event, held on Thursday, aimed to assist micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in the textile hub of Tiruppur to align with global standards for greenhouse (GHG) emissions reduction.

The workshop, titled 'Carbon Emissions Monitoring and Effective Solutions,' attracted approximately 250 exporters.

It focused on equipping participants with knowledge about GHG scope classification, calculation methods, and target-setting for emissions reduction.

TEA Executive Member and Chairman of the Branding and Sustainability Sub-Committee, Anand, announced plans to establish a Sustainability Clinic.

This initiative, to be formalised through an upcoming Memorandum of Understanding with Fairtrade India, will provide guidance and funding to 50-60 MSME units in Tiruppur.

The clinic aims to promote sustainable practices such as water recycling and green energy utilisation.

Abhishek Jani, CEO, Fairtrade India, along with other experts, provided detailed insights to help local businesses understand and implement effective carbon reduction strategies.

The initiative is partly driven by the European Union's future import restrictions on products without appropriate environmental certifications.

This event underscores the textile industry's efforts to adapt to growing environmental concerns and regulations, particularly in light of the Paris Agreement's goal to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

It represents a proactive step by the Tiruppur textile sector to maintain its competitiveness in the global market while addressing critical environmental challenges.

(KNN Bureau)