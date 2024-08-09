Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ: LEXX) Patented Dehydratech(TM) Drug Delivery Technology Demonstrates Growing List Of Potential Applications As Evidenced Through Numerous R&D Programs
(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)
DehydraTECH(TM) is suitable for use with a wide range of product formats, including pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, and over-the-counter capsules, pills, tablets, topicals, oral suspensions and more
The patented technology increases the speed of onset, bioavailability, brain absorption, and reduces drug administration costs
Lexaria currently has multiple R&D programs – yielding successful results and further opportunities for additional study models
Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ: LEXX) , a global innovator of drug delivery platforms, is increasing bioavailability and improving the way that active pharmaceutical ingredients (“APIs”) enter the bloodstream by promoting more effective oral delivery with its patented DehydraTECH(TM) technology. DehydraTECH is suitable for use with a wide range of product formats, including pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, and over-the-counter capsules, pills, tablets, topicals, oral suspensions and more.
Most recently, a company announcement indicates that a just-completed DIAB-A22-1 diabetes study has produced at least three positive outcomes, including weight loss in obese diabetic-conditioned animals and shown improved triglyceride and cholesterol levels ( ). The animals tested in...
Read More>>
NOTE TO INVESTORS:
The latest news and updates relating to LEXX are available in the company's newsroom at
About CBDWire
CBDWire (CBDW) is a specialized information provider focused on (1) reporting CBD-related news and updates, (2) releasing
CBDNewsBreaks
crafted to keep investors abreast of the latest and greatest in the CBD market, (3) refining and enhancing corporate press releases, (4) delivering end-to-end distribution and social media services to client-partners and (5) constructing effective corporate communication solutions based on the unique requirements of CBD companies. CBDW is exclusively positioned in the burgeoning CBD sector with a proven team of journalists and researchers working to deliver high quality content to an expansive target audience of investors, consumers and industry news outlets. Our dissemination network of over 5,000 downstream distribution points allows us to deliver unparalleled reach, visibility and recognition to companies operating in both cannabidiol and the wider cannabis space. CBDWire (CBDW) is where CBD news, content and information converge.
To receive instant SMS alerts, text CBDWire to 21000 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)
For more information please visit
Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the CBDWire website applicable to all content provided by CBDW, wherever published or re-published:
Do you have questions or are you interested in working with CNW?
Ask Our Editor
CBDWire (CBDW)
Denver, Colorado
303.498.7722 Office
...
CBDWire is part of the
InvestorBrandNetwork .
MENAFN09082024000224011066ID1108536112
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.