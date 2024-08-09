Verofax' Transformative Brand & Retail Martech Solution Achieves FTR Approval On Amazon AWS Marketplace

(MENAFN- JCN NewsWire) Verofax' Transformative Brand & Retail Martech Solution achieves FTR approval on AWS Marketplace





DUBAI, Aug 25, 2023 - (JCN Newswire) - Verofax, an award-winning Brand & Retail Martech solution provider, has been awarded AWS Foundational Technical Review (FTR) and approved for Amazon's AWS Marketplace. As a result, Verofax services will be available directly for retail and for global brands on the Marketplace, leveraging the unparalleled capabilities of AWS, and turning brand managers into advocates.





Verofax wins The Artificial Intelligence Award at the Rocket Fuel Startup Competition during LEAP 2023 in Riyadh, Feb 21, 2023.

Specializing in brand-customer direct engagement by transforming products into a brand's greatest marketing channel with patented technologies such as computer vision, Artificial Intelligence (AI) and product digitization, Verofax enables a direct, seamless connection to customers and accesses first-party, real-time customer data, to offer personalized brand experiences. The result: brands are able to reduce their cost of customer acquisition, increase promotional marketing ROI (conversion rate) and improve brand loyalty (NPS).With the AWS FTR approval, Verofax' advanced solutions have received the seal of validation and endorsement from AWS Solutions Architects. This recognition showcases Verofax' commitment to delivering exceptional performance, security, and scalability with their Brand, 'Asset management and traceability platform,' and Retail, 'Verofax omni channel retail automation solution,' worldwide.Brands that are choosing innovation in working with Verofax benefit from a range of advantages, circumventing traditional marketing channels and elevating customer acquisition rates by up to 60% with costs reduced 20-fold when compared to online Ads. Verofax successfully partners with renowned Fortune 100 brands, including industry giants like Budweiser & Corona, to power global marketing campaigns and create attractive direct-to-consumer experiences.Rodrigo Cabaleiro, Global Director of Premium Brands, AB InBev said, "Verofax' solution for interactive packaging improved acquisition and engagement during our FIFA World Cup promotion. By turning our products into a direct-to-consumer communication channel we observed higher ROI on promotional marketing and better data-driven decisions."Moreover, Verofax empowers brands with refreshingly new consumer insight from point of purchase through modality of engagement and the entire customer life-cycle. By leveraging this invaluable, previously unreachable data, brands can deliver exceptional marketing strategies, customer experiences, focus on building unwavering loyalty, and achieving unparalleled commercial success."We are incredibly proud to have achieved AWS Foundational Technical Review (FTR) status, which further solidifies Verofax' position as a leading provider of martech solutions. Collaborating with AWS has been instrumental in our journey, and this approval underscores the exceptional capabilities and performance of our software services. Together with AWS, we look forward to delivering unparalleled benefits to our enterprise clients by increasing marketing ROI, enhancing customer satisfaction, and turning operations data-driven in real-time," said Wassim Merheby, CEO of Verofax.Amazon's comprehensive FTR approval involves a rigorous assessment of Verofax' (AWS) architecture, infrastructure and software usability, helping to prove why Verofax is the partner of choice for unlocking revolutionary marketing potential, achieving unmatched cost optimization, and delivering exceptional and unique customer experiences.Verofax on Amazon's AWS Marketplace:About VerofaxVerofax is the leader in product digitization, providing innovative solutions that empower brands, retailers, and governments to secure supply chains and transform customer engagement. Utilizing latest technologies such as blockchain and AI, Verofax offers a comprehensive suite of tools, immersive omni-channel consumer engagement and compliance validation. By leveraging the Verofax solution, brands can ensure supply chains are compliant and sustainable and customers are engaged through every step of the product lifecycle.