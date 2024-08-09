Kuwait's Charity Sends Emergency Aid Package To Flood Victims In Yemen

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) KUWAIT CITY, Aug 9 (NNN-KUNA) – Kuwaiti AlNajat Charity Society Foundation, announced yesterday that, it will send urgent aid to people affected by the torrential rains and severe flooding in northern Yemen.

The relief aid, consisting of food, water, and shelter supplies of tents, blankets, and mattresses, is estimated at 50,000 Kuwaiti dinars (about 164,000 U.S. dollars), aiming at helping 1,000 affected families, according to the agency.

Abdullah Al-Shihab, head of the sector at the foundation, was quoted as saying,“This urgent aid is at its first stage and is a continuation of the humanitarian and relief efforts undertaken by the association in various countries, especially sister countries, in light of crises and disasters.”

The Kuwaiti government also affirmed its commitment to facilitating the delivery of humanitarian aid to those in need in the affected areas.

The Yemeni government, yesterday, called for international support to help address the damage caused by recent heavy rains and flood in its key provinces.

Local health authorities reported Wednesday that, heavy rains and flood, killed at least 39 people in northern Yemen. While the World Health Organisation in Yemen, announced yesterday that, severe flooding have resulted in 30 fatalities and five missing persons.

Yemen's National Centre of Meteorology has issued a warning of possible continuing rainstorms across the country, advising people to keep away from flood paths.

The latest natural disaster is said to compound the challenges faced by a population already struggling with widespread poverty, malnutrition, and limited access to basic services.– NNN-KUNA

