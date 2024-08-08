Albertsons Companies' Southern California Division Partners With Sleep In Heavenly Peace

(MENAFN- 3BL) Members of Albertsons Companies' Southern California Division united last weekend to make a positive impact on children in need. Volunteers, including Albertsons associates, their families and friends, collaborated with Sleep in Heavenly Peace to build 60 bed frames. The non-profit organization provides beds to children without one, and currently, over 220 families are still on the waiting list.

The special event took place at Albertsons store #1348 in Santa Maria, CA. During the event, organizers collected more than 60 sets of bedding, which will be delivered along with the bed frames and mattresses.

