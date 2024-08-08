Ukroboronprom Listed Among Top 50 Defense Companies In The World

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In 2023, Ukrainian Defense JSC (Ukroboronprom) generated 72% more in revenues from product sales compared to 2022, which made the company a growth leader among the global arms manufacturers.

The relevant statement was made by the company's press service , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“In 2023, the revenues from military product sales increased by 72% compared to 2022. This defines the company as an entity with the fastest growth rate for this indicator among the world's Top 100 leading arms manufacturers,” the report states.

Overall, Ukroboronprom sold military products worth $2.2 billion in 2023 (compared to $1.3 billion in 2022).

For this indicator, Ukroboronprom took the 49th place in the Top 100 Defense Companies 2024 ranking, which is created annually by the influential global website and magazine, Defense News. By comparison, Ukroboronprom was ranked 65th there in 2022.

Ukroboronprom State Concern, whose legal successor is Ukrainian Defense Industry JSC from June 2023, has been included in the Top 100 Defense Companies rankings since 2015. The company's previous best result was the 62nd place in 2017.

A reminder that, on July 9, 2024, Ukrainian Defense Industry JSC opened its first foreign representative office in Washington, the United States.