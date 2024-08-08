Many Now Seeing Russia As Legitimate Target For Any Operation - Zelensky's Office Advisor

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A significant part of the international community now considers Russia a legitimate target for any military operation involving any type of weapons.

That's according to Mykhailo Podolyak , the advisor to the head of the Ukrainian President's Office, Ukrinform reports.

“Absolutely calm, balanced, objective, and based on an understanding of the spirit of international law and the principles of defensive warfare - this is the international response to the events in the Kursk region of the Rf,” reads Podolyak's post on X.

“The impossible has become possible, and the mythical 'Russian brutality and boundlessness' has turned against #Russia itself. The dog, excuse me, was rightly recognized as mad. Now, a significant part of the global community considers Rf a legitimate target for any operations and types of weapons,” the advisor stressed.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Estonian defense expert Rainer Saks said the Ukrainian incursion into Russia's Kursk region may have far-reaching consequences for the Kremlin.