Three Mediators Call For Resumption Of Gaza Ceasefire Talks

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Aug 8 (KUNA) -- Leaders of Egypt, Qatar and the United States issued a joint statement renewing their calls for the Palestinian and Israeli negotiators to resume the talks on a Gaza ceasefire deal in Cairo or Doha without further delay.

The statement, released by the Egyptian presidency on Thursday, invites the negotiators from both parties to reconvene in Cairo or Doha as early as on Wednesday or Thursday.

"It is time to bring immediate relief both to the long-suffering people of Gaza as well as the long-suffering hostages and their families.

"The time has come to conclude the ceasefire and hostages and detainees release deal," the joint statement reads.

"The three of us and our teams have worked tirelessly over many months to forge a framework agreement that is now on the table with only the details of implementation left to conclude.

"This agreement is based on the principles as outlined by President Biden on May 31, 2024, and endorsed by UN Security Council Resolution 2735.

"There is no further time to waste nor excuses from any party for further delay. It is time to release the hostages, begin the ceasefire, and implement this agreement," according to the statement.

"As mediators, if necessary, we are prepared to present a final bridging proposal that resolves the remaining implementation issues in a manner that meets the expectations of all parties.

"We have called on both sides to resume urgent discussion on Thursday, August 15 in Doha or Cairo to close all remaining gaps and commence implementation of the deal without further delay," the three mediator concluded.

The joint statement was signed by Egyptian President Abdulfattah Al-Sisi, Qatari Amir Tamim bin Hamad and US President Joe Biden. (end)

