2 Dead, 3 Injured In Salt Vehicle Crash
Date
8/8/2024 11:01:31 PM
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Aug. 8 (Petra)-- Two people lost their lives in a vehicle accident in the Zai area, Salt Governorate, on Thursday, while three others suffered various injuries and bruises to their bodies. Rescue and ambulance services responded to the scene.
A traffic investigation was launched after the accident, the injured
were taken to the hospital, and the deceased were evacuated.
