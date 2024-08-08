40 More Gazans Massacred Amid Fears Of Wider War

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Israeli forces stepped up across the Gaza Strip on Thursday, killing at least 40 people, Palestinian medics said, as Israel braced for potential wider war in the region.

Israeli airstrikes hit a cluster of houses in central Gaza's Al-Bureij camp, killing at least 15 people, and the nearby Al-Nuseirat camp, killed four, medics said.

Israeli aircraft also bombed a house in the heart of Gaza City in the north, killing five Palestinians, while another in the southern city of Khan Younis killed one person and wounded others, according to medics.

Later yesterday, 15 Palestinians were killed and 30 injured in Israeli bombings of two schools east of Gaza City, the territory's Civil Emergency Service said in a statement.

An official however, said 60 people were wounded and more than 40 still missing.

"This is a clear targeting of schools and safe civilian facilities in the Gaza Strip," he said.

Since October 7, at least 39,699 Palestinians have been killed, and 91,722 injured in Israel's devastating air and ground war in Gaza, the Gaza health ministry said.

As Gaza's war churns on, Israel has been battening down for another attack expected in the coming days following vows from Iran and Hezbollah to retaliate for the assassinations last week of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran and Hezbollah military commander Fuad Shukr in Beirut.

A relatively contained conflict between Israel and Hezbollah along its northern border, a spillover from the Gaza fighting, now threatens to spiral into an all-out regional war.

Yesterday dozens of Palestinians rushed into Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis to bid farewell to slain relatives before carrying them away for burials.

The Israeli military renewed evacuation orders to Palestinian residents in several districts in eastern Khan Younis, saying it would act forcefully against militants who had unleashed rockets from those areas.

The army posted the evacuation order on X, and residents said they had received text and audio messages.

Residents said dozens of families had begun to leave their homes and head west towards Al-Mawasi, a humanitarian-designated area but one that is overcrowded by displaced families from around the enclave.

