DOXA Talent Expands Into Colombia, Boosting Nearshore Talent Capabilities

DOXA Talent, a leader in offshoring solutions, announces its expansion into Colombia, allowing the company to offer nearshore talent to its US-based clients.

- David Nilssen, CEO DOXA TalentBARRANQUILLA, COLOMBIA, August 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- DOXA Talent, a leader in offshoring solutions, proudly announces its expansion into Colombia. This represents a key milestone for DOXA, allowing the company to offer nearshore talent to its US-based clients and complement its existing international locations. DOXA currently operates in the United States, the Philippines, Vietnam, Panama, and Kenya, showcasing its rapid growth and global reach.The Colombian operations will be spearheaded by Elena Barreneche as General Manager . Elena brings extensive experience in the BPO industry, along with expertise in recruitment, operations, and HR. Colombia's large and diverse talent pool aligns well with DOXA's core customer base, promising enhanced collaboration and efficiency. Elena Barreneche's background in BPO operations further strengthens DOXA's capabilities in the region.Advantages of the Colombia Location:- Time zone alignment: US clients can now leverage nearshore talent, improving real-time collaboration and productivity.- Geographical proximity: Direct flights from many US locations to Colombia make it convenient and affordable for DOXA clients to visit their remote teams.- Expanded talent pools: in addition to its other operations, DOXA can also source talent from Colombia, a hot spot for technology and service-based talent, offering a robust and educated workforce.- Bilingual Talent: Access to Spanish-speaking professionals for improved communication and service.“Most small and medium-sized BPOs are limited to one geography,” said David Nilssen, CEO of DOXA Talent.“Expanding into Colombia will enable DOXA clients to tap into diverse talent pools and benefit from the unique opportunities in each region we operate from.”About the Colombia OfficeThe new office is designed to serve US-based businesses seeking access to full-time, skilled, and cost-effective nearshore talent. DOXA stands out for its focus on ethical outsourcing, comprehensive employee benefits, and sustainable business practices through both its Philippines and Colombian entities.About DOXA TalentDOXA Talent is an offshoring company dedicated to helping small to medium business owners save up to 70% on fully burdened payroll costs. They offer a fully remote work environment, providing employees with hardware, training, and comprehensive benefits including healthcare, vacation, and retirement plans. Their commitment to ethical outsourcing, economic alignment, sustainable practices, bespoke solutions, client training, and robust data security forms the foundation of the DOXA Difference.For more information, visit DOXA Talent's website.

