LA Plaza De Cultura Y Artes Presents: Latinos Of Mixed Ancestry Film Festival On August 10, 2024 In Downtown Los Angeles

LA Plaza Presents: Latinos of Mixed Ancestry Festival 2024

LOMA Film Festival

LA Plaza de Cultura y Artes and Latinos of Mixed Ancestry Celebrate Latino Filmmakers' Intersection of Culture and Art with 2nd Annual Film Festival

- Thomas Lopez, Founder of Latinos of Mixed AncestryLOS ANGELES , CA, USA, August 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The 2nd Annual Latinas & Latinos of Mixed Ancestry (LOMA ) Film Festival shares stories of people who are of Latino and other ancestry. Latino culture was built on the interaction between diverse communities from all over the world. This festival shares how this tradition continues creating a new diverse community.“The LOMA community is one of the largest yet, until recently, the least recognized communities in the United States. For the first time in US history, federal forms will reflect people like me, my family, and millions of others with mixed Latino and non-Latino identities,” said Thomas Lopez, Founder of Latinos of Mixed Ancestry.“This change aims to unveil the true diversity of not only the Latino community but all racial groups in the country. While there is still work to be done, our mission will continue to help our nation and millions of others understand and appreciate our growing diversity. Our hope for the LOMA Film Festival, presented by LA Plaza de Cultura y Artes , is to inspire the LOMA community by showcasing our stories on screen, raising awareness of their unique presence, and emphasizing our shared experiences.”Thomas López announced today the full lineup for the LOMA Film Festival, which will take place on Saturday August 10, 2024 at the iconic LA Plaza de Cultura y Artes:. The Blue Stag by Pablo Diaz De Leon Hicks. Los Courage Camps: Creando Olas by Yesenia De Casas. Fancy Florez's Summer Staycation by Marissa Diaz. GO DANI GO by Chelsea Patricia Ramirez. La Ida y Vuelta is Shan Shaikh. Legend of El Cucuy by Cynthia Garcia Williams. La primera Navidad by Alejandra Morales López. Razon de Ser: Luis C. Garza by Alessandro Gentile. To Have and To Hold by Juan Javier "Javo" Aguirre. The Unbroken Sky by Josh PetersonThe LOMA Film Festival screening will be preceded by a question-and-answer session with the festival winners led by renowned actor, director, photographer, and event emcee Juan Escobedo.“We are thrilled to continue our partnership with Multiracial Americans of Southern California for the LOMA Film Festival,” said Ximena Martin, Director of Programming and Culinary Arts at LA Plaza de Cultura y Artes.“This collaboration furthers LA Plaza's mission of sharing our stories with our community, celebrating the rich diversity and vibrant culture that defines us.”The LOMA Film Festival presented by LA Plaza is committed to celebrating, amplifying and uplifting Latinx visionaries, storytellers and creatives. The selected films will be screened the evening of Saturday, August 10, along with award recognition in the following categories: La Cumbre Best of Show, Theme Award, Talent Award and Audience Choice Award.“This festival, and the relationship between LA Plaza, LOMA, and Multiracial Americans of Southern California, is a phenomenal opportunity to celebrate the cultures that make us unique while recognizing our shared humanity,” said Delia Douglas-Haight, President of Multiracial Americans of Southern California.“The selected films beautifully convey the artists' experiences, allowing us to see ourselves in others and highlighting what connects us all.”WHEN: August 10, 2024. Doors open at 7:00 PMWHERE: LA Plaza de Cultura y Artes: 501 N Main St., Los Angeles, CA 90012Refreshments for sale at the venue.This event is FREE to the public, seating is limited. For tickets:Media Contacts:Veronica Diaz...520-730-9331Delia Douglas Haight...323-484-6272Special thanks to LA Plaza de Cultura y Artes and our supporters: Mixed Up Clothing, Manic Panic NYC, and CurlyChic Hair Care available at Target.About LOMA: Founded in 2012, Latinas & Latinos of Mixed Ancestry (LOMA), an extension and trademark of Multiracial Americans of Southern California (501(c)3, brings together mixed Latinos, non Latinos and Latinos of transracially adoptive families. As a community LOMA advocates for the Latinas and Latinos of Mixed Ancestry through education, community, and social justice.About LA PlazaLA Plaza de Cultura y Artes is a community hub where people gather to celebrate Latinx culture through transformative exhibitions, music, dance, culinary arts, and multigenerational artmaking and storytelling experiences. Housed in two historic buildings in downtown Los Angeles, LA Plaza is adjacent to Olvera Street at El Pueblo de Los Angeles. Established in 2011, LA Plaza is a Los Angeles County cultural institution and a Smithsonian affiliate museum.

