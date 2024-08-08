Zeno Promotes Thomas Bunn To Global Client Impact Head

(MENAFN- PRovoke) NEW YORK - Zeno has promoted Thomas Bunn to global chief client impact officer.



In the newly created role, Bunn will oversee global strategy and planning, analytics, client experience and innovation with the goal of strengthening the impact of Zeno's work.



Bunn will oversee the restructuring of client teams so that they include a mix of people with a range of business, strategic and creative expertise.

He will also add rigor to Zeno's innovation process so that its offerings are in line with clients' needs.



Bunn has held a variety of roles during his eight years at Zeno including most recently global head of planning, leading strategy for some of the firm's largest and most complex clients.



“For many of our clients, we operate as strategically additive business thinkers and advisors as well as communications experts. Thomas' appointment will ensure that our capabilities and teams are evolving to broaden the impact we make on our clients' business and reputation,” said global CEO Barby K. Siegel.“In this new role, Thomas leverages his insightful and inclusive strategic mindset, global perspective and collaborative approach that instills confidence among clients and colleagues alike.”



