Military Expert: Armenia Is Now A Foothold Of The West, Not Russia

Fatima Latifova
Recent days have seen increasing attention on the special care
the US is giving to Armenia. The presence of a US representative in
the Armenian army, US-Armenia military exercises, and the arrival
of US military aircraft at Armenia's Zvartnots Airport following
the departure of Russian border guards raise interest. Russia,
however, remains silent about Armenia's growing proximity to the US
after defending it for years.
What Awaits the South Caucasus?
Commenting on the issue for Azernews, military journalist
Sakhavat Mammad said that Armenia had been operating under Russian
directives for many years.
"Previously, the state of Armenia was considered a vassal of
Russia. It was dependent on Russia politically, economically, and
militarily, and even structured its activities based on
instructions from Russia," he said.
Mammad highlighted the political changes in Armenia following
Nikol Pashinyan's rise to power.
"Since Pashinyan came to power, there has been a noticeable
shift towards the West in Armenia. This was followed by the 44-day
war. During this time, Armenia was expecting special support from
Russia. When Russian soldiers did not defend the Armenians, Yerevan
began to take steps to distance itself from Russia. Politically,
Armenia has almost completely severed ties with Russia. It is also
nearly separated militarily. Only in economic terms does Armenia
still depend on Russia," he stated.
The expert drew attention to Armenia's growing ties with the
West. He said that Armenia wants to upgrade its army with France's
support. However, according to the journalist, the US seems
dominant.
"But I believe this was not just France but specifically the US.
France is just more prominent. The modernization and formation of
the Armenian army are being carried out almost jointly by the US
and France. The issue of removing Russian border guards from
Zvartnots Airport has been on the agenda for a long time. Russia
had stated that they would leave the area when the contract
expired. The departure of Russian forces from this area naturally
means that the US is filling the void left by Russia," he said.
Sakhavat Mammad added that Moscow is currently only monitoring
the situation given Moscow's lack of reaction to the processes.
"Russia is not actually silent about the actions of the US and
Armenia. Moscow is just preoccupied with many directions. The
Russia-Ukraine war continues, but processes in the Middle East are
also capturing Russia's attention as it is actively involved there.
Even if it is not visible, we know that, for example, Russia is
reported to be the party supplying missiles to the Houthis. It is
clear that Russian intelligence services have played a significant
role in initiating and continuing these processes," he noted.
The expert also explained the importance of Azerbaijan's
presence in the region.
"Conversely, Azerbaijan's presence in the region compels Russia
to behave somewhat cautiously. There is no peace treaty between
Azerbaijan and Armenia, meaning that problems between the two
countries continue. Therefore, Russia is somewhat restrained in
this direction. However, this does not mean that Russia will always
behave this way and that this process will continue indefinitely,"
he said.
The military expert stated that Armenia has shifted from Russian
patronage to the protection of other countries.
"American troops are being stationed in Zangazur, with exercises
and other activities taking place. But it should be noted that a
Russian military base still exists in Armenia. It is expected that
soon there will be protests and actions demanding the removal of
the Russian military base from Armenia. However, nothing has
changed. Armenia remains a vassal state, only now it is a vassal of
the US and France rather than Russia," he concluded.
The expert also made some predictions about the potential
threats posed by external elements in the region.
"The strengthening of the US and France in the region will
create serious problems in the South Caucasus. The arming of
Armenia and the gathering of foreign elements in the South Caucasus
will not go unnoticed by regional states. It seems they want to
stir up processes in the region and are doing so through
Armenia.
Like the rest of the world, the South Caucasus is in a state of
preparation for war. On the one hand, Iran and Israel are preparing
for war, on the other hand, Armenia is arming itself, meaning the
region is undergoing rapid militarization and is turning into a
militarized zone. All of this is leading towards a new war.
If no agreements are reached, the region could fall into turmoil
again, and the likelihood of clashes is extremely high."
