Nobel Laureate Yunus Takes Oath As Caretaker Govt Head In Bangladesh

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW DELHI, Aug 8 (KUNA) -- Interim of Bangladesh under Nobel Laureate Dr. Muhammad Yunus took Constitutional oath on Thursday evening after three days of ousting former Prime Hasina's government.

The Prothom Alo said that Bangladesh President Mohammad Shahabuddin administered the oath to Yunus who came back to Dhaka from Paris to head the caretaker government at the official residence of the president Bangabhaban.

Saleh Uddin Ahmed, Dr Asif Nazrul, Adilur Rahman Khan, Hasan Arif, Touhid Hossain, Syeda Rizwana Hasan, Md Nahid Islam, Asif Mahmud Sajib Bhuiyan, Brigadier General (retd) M Sakhawat Hossain, Farida Akhter, AFM Khalid Hasan, Noorjahan Begum, Sharmeen Murshid also took oath as advisors to interim government. Faruk-e-Azam, Bidhan Ranjan Roy and Supradip Chakma who are also said to be among the advisors could not take the oath as they are out of town.

Diplomats from the UK, Japan, China, the Philippines, Iran, Argentina, Qatar, the Netherlands and the UAE were present at the ceremony along with a select elite team.

Bangladesh Chief of Army Staff General Waker-Uz-Zaman had announced Yunus to be head of the interim government soon after former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina fled to India after resigning in wake of bloody protests.

Earlier today, Yunus told an enthusiastic audience that his first priority would be to restore law and order and appealed to all to shun violence and be part of nation building after achieving what he termed the second independence. (end)

atk









MENAFN08082024000071011013ID1108533482