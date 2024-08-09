A New Israeli Aggression On Gaza Targeted Homes And Hospitals

(MENAFN- Palestine News ) Gaza /PNN/

A series of Israeli targeting multiple locations across the Gaza Strip this early morning caused damage to dozens of homes across the besieged enclave as well as to Al-Durrah Children's Hospital in Gaza City, Local sources said this morning.

Israeli F-16 fighter jets bombed with at least 12 missiles an agricultural land in the Al-Tuffah neighborhood in Gaza City, and also bombed with four missiles a target to the southwest of the city, causing destruction and fire to the sites bombed. No casualties were reported.

The Israeli airstrikes on Gaza City caused moderate damage to homes and public facilities adjacent to the immediate targets of the airstrikes, including the Al-Durrah Children's Hospital, whose building suffered material damage as a result of the airstrikes. Children hospitalized there as well as medical personnel were extremely terrified due to the massive explosions caused by the airstrikes near the hospital.

Israeli fighter jets also bombed a target with eight missiles in Deir el-Balah, in the central Gaza Strip, as well as another target in Khan Yunis, south of the enclave, with four missiles, causing damage to adjacent homes and facilities, as well as terrifying the local Palestinian civilians, especially children.

The Ministry of Health denounced the Israeli aerial attacks that caused damage to the Al-Durra Children's Hospital in Gaza City.

It said the attacks constitute a clear violation of international humanitarian law and the Geneva Convention, which stipulates the protection of health institutions and their neutralization from military targets.

A 12-year-old Palestinian child was moderately injured in an Israeli aerial raid which targeted an area west of the city of Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip, according to medical sources.

Palestinian local sources said an Israeli F-16 fighter jet bombed the area with at least two missiles, causing significant damage to the site bombed and moderate damage to neighboring homes. A 12-year-old child in his family home nearby was injured from shattered glass as a result of the Israeli strike.

Since last night, Israeli warplanes have been attacking multiple targets across the Gaza Strip as well as in southern Lebanon in what seem to be a new aggression.



Last night



Israeli occupation's warplanes launched a series of airstrikes on Thursday night targeting several locations across the besieged Gaza Strip, according to Journalists.

They said Israeli fighter jets attacked with at least three missiles an outpost in the Al-Zaytoun neighborhood in the southeast of Gaza City, causing destruction and fire as well as material damage to neighboring facilities but no casualties.

Israeli fighter jets also attacked an outpost in the southwest of Gaza City, causing material damage. No casualties were reported.

Explosions from Israeli airstrikes were also heard in Beit Hanoun, north of the Gaza Strip, as well as in Khan Yunis in the south of the enclave. No casualties were reported thus far.

The escalation comes in the aftermath of Israeli police attacks on peaceful Palestinian worshipers at Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied Jerusalem, Islam's third-holiest site, amid warnings that the Israeli attacks on the holy site during Ramadan are fuelling tensions around the region.