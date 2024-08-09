Dh400 Fine In UAE: Police Warn Against Covering Number Plates Of Towed Vehicles
Published: Fri 9 Aug 2024, 6:45 PM
Last updated: Fri 9 Aug 2024, 9:40 PM
Abu Dhabi Police have warned recovery vehicles not to cover the number plates of vehicles being towed and said that doing so carries a fine as well as black points.
Abu Dhabi Police on Friday said that it is prohibited to cover the number plates of transported vehicles.
The authority said that drivers of recovery vehicles will be fined Dh400 and four black points, according to the Federal Traffic Law.
