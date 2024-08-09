Dh400 Fine In UAE: Police Warn Against Covering Number Plates Of Towed Vehicles

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Fri 9 Aug 2024, 6:45 PM

Last updated: Fri 9 Aug 2024, 9:40 PM

Abu Dhabi have warned recovery not to cover the number plates of vehicles being towed and said that doing so carries a fine as well as black points.

Abu Dhabi Police on Friday said that it is prohibited to cover the number plates of transported vehicles.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The authority said that drivers of recovery vehicles will be fined Dh400 and four black points, according to the Federal Traffic Law.

ALSO READ:

Watch: Distracted UAE driver smashes into taxi; crash nearly hits 3 pedestrians

Dubai: 94 reckless driving accidents recorded this year; up to Dh600 fine for violators

Watch: UAE mini van, truck flip, veer across multiple lanes after tyres burst; motorists warned

UAE: Use hard shoulders only in emergencies, Abu Dhabi Police warn motorists

Dubai: Driver arrested, fined Dh50,000 after videos of road stunts go viral