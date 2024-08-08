NCPCR Issues Directive To States To Prevent Corporal Punishment In Schools During Festivals

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, August 8 (IANS) The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) on Thursday issued a directive to the education departments of all the states and Union Territories (UTs), asking them to prevent incidents of corporal punishment and discrimination against schoolchildren during upcoming festivals, including Raksha Bandhan (August 19).

In a letter sent to the Principal Secretaries of School Education Departments across the country, NCPCR Chairperson Priyank Kanoongo underlined the importance of protecting the rights of children and addressing their matters.

The directive comes in the wake of reports of schoolchildren facing harassment over the display of their cultural and religious practices during festivals, including wearing of rakhis.

In the letter dated August 8, the NCPCR chief expressed concern over alleged harassment and discrimination of children by school teachers or other school staff during festivals.

The letter highlighted a few instances, citing news reports where children have been prohibited from wearing rakhis, tilak, or mehendi in schools during Raksha Bandhan, as it asked the authorities to ensure that such harassment, physical or mental, is prohibited.

"With festivals approaching, it is crucial to direct the concerned authorities to ensure that schools do not engage in practices that could subject children to corporal punishment or discrimination," Kanoongo said in the letter.

Kanoongo also said that such actions violate Section 17 of the Right to Free and Compulsory Education (RTE) Act, 2009.

The NCPCR has also called for compliance reports along with copies of the relevant orders, to be submitted to the Commission by August 17.

Notably, the Commission is a statutory body and is responsible for the protection of children from sexual offences (under POCSO Act), juvenile justice (under Care and Protection of Children Act, 2015), and the Right to Education (under RTE Act, 2009).