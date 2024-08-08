Kroger Celebrates Vitacost Milestones With Savings All Year

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) E-commerce and wellness retailer marks 30-year anniversary; 10-year anniversary with Kroger

CINCINNATI, Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR ) today shared Vitacost , the leading destination for health and wellness products, is honoring company milestones with customer savings all year-long. Vitacost is celebrating its 30-year anniversary in the health and wellness business and 10 years since joining the Kroger Family of Companies.

"Since the inception of Vitacost in 1994, we have remained dedicated to empowering individuals to lead healthier lives by offering affordable, convenient access to a wide range of high-quality supplements, specialty foods, eco-conscious brands and non-toxic home essentials," said Guy Burgstahler, Vitacost president. "We're excited to celebrate these milestones with our customers and provide extra savings on top of already great prices for nearly 40,000 health and wellness products."

Customers can take advantage of Vitacost savings all year-long with exclusive discounts and promotions*, including:



30 Thursdays : Customers can enjoy a 30% discount on select up-and-coming wellness brands on Thursdays throughout the year. Stay informed on the latest offerings by subscribing to email or SMS messages .

$30K Giveaway Sweepstakes : Vitacost will award three winners each with a grand prize of $10,000 cash. To enter, participants can visit vitacost/sweepstakes and follow the instructions provided. 20% Off : New customers can subscribe to email alerts and receive 20% off their first order.

"For three decades Vitacost has been ensuring the highest quality wellness essentials are affordable for all, and we are proud to have spent 10 of those years together," said Mike Murphy, group vice president, e-commerce and merchandising analytics & execution at Kroger. "Since joining the Kroger family in 2014, Vitacost has provided another option for our customers to shop for products tailored to their lifestyle in a convenient and affordable way."

Vitacost offers a variety of high-quality supplements, specialty foods, eco-conscious brands and non-toxic home essentials for every customer and every category:



Vitamin & Supplements: Vitacost Magtein® Magnesium L-Threonate , Great Lakes Wellness Grass-Fed Bovine Collagen Peptides , Nature's Way Alive! Women's 50+ Ultra Multivitamin , Vitacost Vitamin B-12 Methylcobalamin , Vitacost-Synergy Milk Thistle Extract

Beauty & Personal Care: Brixy Shampoo Bar , Native Deodorant Aluminum Free , Honey Pot Duo Pack 100% Organic Grown Tampons , Pacifica Glow Baby Super Lit Booster Serum , Mineral Fusion 2-in-1 Lip & Cheek Stain

Active Lifestyle & Fitness: Vega Protein and Greens Vegan Protein Powder , Aloha Organic Plant-Based Protein Bars , Orgain Organic Nutrition Shake

Household Essentials: Better Life All Purpose Cleaning Wipes , ECOS Dish Soap , Method Antibacterial Toilet Bowl Cleaner , Zum Aromatherapy Laundry Soap

Pet Supplies: Halo Chicken Breast Freeze-Dried Cat Treats , Zesty Paws Scoot Away Digestive & Gut Health Supplement , ECOS Pet Stain and Odor Remover , NaturVet Quiet Moments Calming Aid Baby & Kids Products: Simple Truth Baby Wipes , MaryRuth's Kids Multivitamin Gummies , The Honest Company Bubble Bath , Little Twig Baby Detangling Conditioner

Shop these items and read more about Vitacost's history by visiting vitacost/anniversary .

*Exclusions

may

apply .

See site for full promotional details .

About Kroger

At The

Kroger

Co. (NYSE: KR ), we are dedicated to our Purpose: To Feed the Human SpiritTM. We are, across our family of companies nearly 420,000 associates who serve over 11 million customers daily through a seamless digital shopping experience and retail food stores under a variety of

banner names , serving America through food inspiration and uplift, and creating #ZeroHungerZeroWaste communities. To learn more about us, visit our

newsroom

and

investor relations site.

About Vitacost

Vitacost, Inc. is an online retailer of health and wellness products, providing an award-winning experience to customers through its website, . Vitacost features affordable pricing and speedy delivery on nearly 40,000 items, including dietary supplements (vitamins, minerals and herbs), hard-to-find specialty foods, organic body and personal care products, pet essentials and sports nutrition products. In addition, Vitacost strives to motivate, educate and inspire healthier living for customers by creating and curating thousands of helpful tips, expert articles and recipes woven throughout the shopping experience. Vitacost is a subsidiary of The Kroger Co.

