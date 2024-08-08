Morris County Chamber LEAD Morris Program Accepting Applications For Class Of 2025 Through Dec. 31

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) LEAD Morris, the leadership, education and development program of the Morris County Chamber of Commerce, accepting applications for 2025 through Tues., Dec. 31.

FLORHAM PARK, NJ, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- LEAD Morris, the leadership, education and development program of the Morris County Chamber of Commerce , is accepting applications for the 2025 class year through Tuesday, Dec. 31.

LEAD Morris is a year-long program that provides participants with professional development, networking opportunities and community education and trusteeship through a series of field trips and learning sessions, including leadership development and community service. The program teaches business professionals about the opportunities, challenges, institutions and people of Morris County.

Participation entails a one-day orientation in January, followed by once monthly day-long gatherings for learning sessions and/or field trips covering economic development, criminal justice; municipal, county and state government; health care and life sciences; arts and culture; the environment; and education. Participants also divide into teams, with each planning a community service/team-building project.

Upon graduation, participants are enrolled in the Leadership Morris Alumni Association, which provides ongoing business development and networking opportunities, with access to more than 800 graduates.

LEAD Morris is designed for recognized leaders in the Morris County business, nonprofit, government and education communities and for those professionals identified for future leadership responsibilities within their companies or organizations, whose business acumen and community consciousness will make a difference in Morris County, according to Danielle Grayson, director of the program.

Candidates must:

.have evidence of career or community achievement and an interest in serving Morris County

.live, work or do business in Morris County

.contribute to the diversity of the class composition (e.g. large corporations, small businesses, nonprofit organizations, governmental services, educational institutions)

“LEAD Morris is an ideal opportunity for established leaders to hone their skills, broaden their knowledge base and create long-term beneficial contacts,” Grayson said.“The program also is an excellent opportunity for businesses and organizations to invest in emerging leaders who are their future.”

Past program participants agree.

“Lead Morris was an amazing experience,” said Maria Isaza, Dean of the School of Health Professions and Natural Sciences at the County College of Morris.“I learned so much about Morris County and our state but, most importantly, I had the opportunity to meet and work with an exceptional group of people. Together, we learned about each of our companies/institutions, and we shared our stories, experiences, expertise and goals. We forged lasting connections and friendships.”

The cost for enrollment in Leadership Morris is $2,500 for chamber for-profit members and $2,200 for chamber nonprofit members, and $3,500 and $3,200 for non-chamber members, respectively. For more information, visit .

To register to attend a no-charge information session on Nov. 6, visit .

To apply, visit .

