Sports Bicycle Tires Market Size, Share, Revenue & Forecast 2024-2032
(MENAFN- Meridian market Consultants) The Reports and Insights, a leading market research company, has recently releases report titled “Sports Bicycle Tires Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032.” The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the global Sports Bicycle Tires Market Trends, size, share, and growth forecasts. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis and highlights the latest advancements in the market.
Report Highlights:
How big is the Sports Bicycle Tires Market?
The global sports bicycle tires market size reached US$ 1.6 million in 2023. The market to reach US$ 16.9 million in 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9% during 2024-2032.
What are Sports Bicycle Tires Market?
Sport bicycle tires are specialized rubber components crafted for high-performance cycling, specifically tailored to meet the demands of competitive and passionate riders. These tires prioritize lightweight design, minimal rolling resistance, and improved grip to optimize speed and maneuverability. Characterized by a slim profile and a tread pattern aimed at reducing friction, sports bicycle tires are engineered to enhance efficiency and responsiveness, particularly on smooth surfaces like roads or race tracks. Their production involves materials and construction techniques that strike a balance between durability, traction, and weight reduction, making them ideal for cyclists seeking top-tier performance in diverse sporting scenarios.
Request for a sample copy with detail analysis:
What are the growth prospects and trends in the Sports Bicycle Tires Market industry?
The sports bicycle tires market growth is driven by various factors. The market for sports bicycle tires is experiencing robust growth, fueled by the rising popularity of high-performance cycling and the increasing demand for specialized tires tailored to the preferences of competitive and dedicated riders. These tires, known for their lightweight design, low rolling resistance, and advanced grip capabilities, are gaining traction among cyclists who prioritize optimal speed and maneuverability. Continuous innovation in materials and technologies is a notable trend in the market, with manufacturers aiming to enhance durability, traction, and overall performance. As the global interest in sports cycling continues to surge, the sports bicycle tires market growth is set for further expansion, attracting both established companies and new entrants eager to meet the evolving demands of cyclists for top-notch and specialized tire solutions.
What is included in market segmentation?
The report has segmented the market into the following categories:
1. By Type:
Road Racing Tires
Mountain Bike Tires
Gravel/Cyclocross Tires
Track Tires
Triathlon/Time Trial Tires
2. Tread Pattern:
Slick Tires
Knobby Tires
Mixed Tread Tires
Studded Tires
3. Tire Size:
700c (Road Bikes)
27.5-inch (Mountain Bikes)
29-inch (Mountain Bikes)
650b (Mountain Bikes)
Others
4. Tube Type:
Tubular Tires
Clincher Tires
Tubeless Tires
5. End-user:
Professional Cyclists
Enthusiast Cyclists
Recreational Cyclists
Commuters
Adventure and Touring Cyclists
Segmentation By Region:
1. North America:
United States
Canada
2. Europe:
Germany
The U.K.
France
Spain
Italy
Russia
Poland
BENELUX
NORDIC
Rest of Europe
3. Asia Pacific:
China
Japan
India
South Korea
ASEAN
Australia & New Zealand
Rest of Asia Pacific
4. Latin America:
Brazil
Mexico
Argentina
5. Middle East & Africa:
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
United Arab Emirates
Israel
Who are the key players operating in the industry?
The report covers the major market players including:
1. Continental AG
2. Michelin
3. Schwalbe
4. Vittoria
5. Maxxis International
6. Hutchinson
7. Pirelli
8. Kenda
9. Specialized Bicycle Components
10. Bontrager (Trek)
Explore more:
If you require any specific information that is not covered currently within the scope of the report, we will provide the same as a part of the customization.
About Us:
Reports and Insights consistently mееt international benchmarks in the market research industry and maintain a kееn focus on providing only the highest quality of reports and analysis outlooks across markets, industries, domains, sectors, and verticals. We have bееn catering to varying market nееds and do not compromise on quality and research efforts in our objective to deliver only the very best to our clients globally.
Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.
MENAFN08082024004629010566ID1108532197
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.