(MENAFN) As Japan commemorated the 79th anniversary of the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki during World War II, parallels were drawn to the ongoing conflict in Gaza, where a prolonged and devastating war has been likened to scenes of mass destruction and tragedy witnessed in Hiroshima. The Zionist occupation's campaign on Gaza, now spanning 10 months since October 7, 2023, has been characterized as a genocidal war, resulting in profound loss of life and extensive devastation comparable to historical atrocities.



On August 6, 1945, the United States dropped the world's first atomic bomb on Hiroshima, claiming the lives of 140,000 people, with a subsequent bomb on Nagasaki three days later resulting in 70,000 deaths. Hiroshima became a symbol of the catastrophic impact of nuclear warfare in the 20th century, epitomizing mass destruction and loss.



In contrast, Gaza in the 21st century has become emblematic of the devastating effects of modern conventional warfare and occupation tactics. The ongoing conflict has tragically claimed over 131,000 Palestinian lives and resulted in tens of thousands of injuries, predominantly among children and women, with more than 10,000 people reported missing. The scale of destruction inflicted by Zionist and American weaponry on Gaza has been described as shocking, drawing comparisons to the aftermath of Hiroshima, albeit with different types of weaponry.



International and United Nations estimates indicate that the explosives dropped on Gaza by the occupying forces exceed in quantity those used in both atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki combined, underscoring the magnitude of the humanitarian crisis unfolding in the region.



The juxtaposition of these historical tragedies serves as a stark reminder of the enduring impacts of warfare on civilian populations and calls for renewed international efforts to address humanitarian crises and advocate for peace in conflict zones like Gaza.

MENAFN08082024000045015687ID1108531724