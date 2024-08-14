UAE Weather: Orange Alert Issued For Thunder, Rainfall

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Wed 14 Aug 2024, 7:28 PM

An orange alert has been issued for convective clouds formation associated with rainfall and fresh winds at times causing blowing dust, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

The alert has been issued from 6.36pm to 8pm today, August 14.

See the map below:

The weather department had earlier issued an yellow alert with a chance of convective clouds associated with rainfall and fresh winds at times causing blowing dust and sand. The alert was issued from 2.45pm to 8pm.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Earlier in the day, light rains and drizzles fell over parts of Fujairah and the east coast during the early hours of Wednesday morning.

ALSO READ:

Watch: Scattered rains in parts of UAE; temperatures to drop to 22°C

UAE summer to end soon? Suhail star to be spotted this month; temperatures to dip gradually