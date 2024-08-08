Global AI And Communication Technology Survey Now Open

(MENAFN- PRovoke) LONDON - PRovoke and communications transformation consultancy Purposeful Relations have launched their annual global research to gauge the use of and understanding of AI and communication technologies.



The first Global CommTech Report found that in was a priority but there was a big gap between how capable practitioners thought they were at using and what they were actually doing. The research for the second edition of the report looks at how PR professionals are starting to use AI and if they are investing in technology and training to improve performance.



PRovoke Media and Purposeful Relations are asking public relations, communications and corporate affairs professionals from around the world to

complete the survey . The deadline for submission is 6 September.



Stuart Bruce, PR Futurist and Purposeful Relations co-founder, said:“We started the Global CommTech research project because communications and public relations industry is often seen to be lagging behind marketing in its use of technology. Unfortunately, the results of the first survey showed this to be largely true.



“Many practitioners are wedded to outdated processes and practices which mean they can't perform as efficiently or effectively as they could if they made better use of AI and technology.”



The Global CommTech Report is a collaborative project supported by ICCO, AMEC, CIPR, and WCFA. It aims to provide comprehensive insights and trends about the use of AI and technology for public relations, communications and corporate affairs.



This year's report is sponsored by PRophet, Onclusive, Notified, and MediaHQ.



The 2024 Global CommTech Report will be unveiled at the ICCO Global Summit in Istanbul on October 9-10.



As an incentive, one survey respondent will be randomly selected to win a full pass to the PRovoke Global Summit 2024 in Washington DC on 28-30 October.



You can

complete the survey here .

