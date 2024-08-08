Dynatrace Celebrates Five Year IPO Anniversary

(MENAFN- Golin Mena) Dynatrace (NYSE: DT) – the company helping the world’s largest 15,000 organizations deliver flawless and secure digital transactions – has today released its latest financial results for the first quarter of its fiscal 2025. Some highlights include:



On the heels of two major global IT outages in the last two weeks – including one that experts are calling the biggest IT outage of all time that grounded planes, stopped medical surgeries, and took down banks – have highlighted the world’s reliance on software and how critical it is that it work as intended. Dynatrace’s offerings proved crucial for many of its customers’ remediation efforts in the wake of the outages.

Dynatrace is also celebrating five years since its successful IPO in 2019. Since then, it has cemented itself as one of only 8% of public software companies in North America and Europe to exceed $1B in annual revenue. It is Dynatrace’s ability to help its customers anticipate and navigate the changing technical landscape that’s led to its success – including its ability to generate a return of nearly 180% since its 2019 IPO. The company has empowered more than 4,000 customers with end-to-end observability capabilities to reach critical business goals, including BT, the UK’s largest mobile and fixed broadband provider, who reduced digital incidents and outage times by 50% with Dynatrace.



