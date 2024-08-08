Ex-WB CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharya: Know educational background here

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Ex- WB CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharya passes away at the age of 80. Check out educational background of the last left Chief of the state

Ex- WB CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharya passes away at the age of 80. Check out educational background of the last left Chief Minister of the state

He was the 7th Chief Minister of West Bengal and succeded Jyoti Basu

He was a student of Shailendra Sarcar Vidyalaya originally named Saraswati Institution of Shyambazar in North Kolkata

After joining his school education he joined the prestigious Presidency College in Kolkata and secured his B.A degree in Bengali literature

After completing his education, he joined Adarsh Sankha Vidyamandir in Dumdum, Kolkata as a teacher

He joined the CPIM in 1966 and lead an active protest against the then state congress government during the food movement

He became an MLA in 1987 from Kolkata's Jadavpur constituency. He continued representing the constituency till 2011

As CM, he lead the Bengal left front for two successive victories before losing the contest to TMC's Mamata Banerjee in 2011