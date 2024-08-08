Ex-WB CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharya: Know Educational Background Here
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Ex- WB CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharya passes away at the age of 80. Check out educational background of the last left Chief Minister of the state
Ex- WB CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharya passes away at the age of 80. Check out educational background of the last left Chief Minister of the state
He was the 7th Chief Minister of West Bengal and succeded Jyoti Basu
He was a student of Shailendra Sarcar Vidyalaya originally named Saraswati Institution of Shyambazar in North Kolkata
After joining his school education he joined the prestigious Presidency College in Kolkata and secured his B.A degree in Bengali literature
After completing his education, he joined Adarsh Sankha Vidyamandir in Dumdum, Kolkata as a teacher
He joined the CPIM in 1966 and lead an active protest against the then state congress government during the food movement
He became an MLA in 1987 from Kolkata's Jadavpur constituency. He continued representing the constituency till 2011
As CM, he lead the Bengal left front for two successive victories before losing the contest to TMC's Mamata Banerjee in 2011
MENAFN08082024007385015968ID1108530705
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.