Ex-WB CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharya: Know Educational Background Here

8/8/2024 3:28:32 AM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Ex- WB CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharya passes away at the age of 80. Check out educational background of the last left Chief Minister of the state

Ex-WB CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharya: Know educational background here

Ex- WB CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharya passes away at the age of 80. Check out educational background of the last left Chief Minister of the state

7th Chief Minister of West Bengal

He was the 7th Chief Minister of West Bengal and succeded Jyoti Basu

Buddhadeb Bhattacharya

He was a student of Shailendra Sarcar Vidyalaya originally named Saraswati Institution of Shyambazar in North Kolkata

Buddhadeb Bhattacharya

After joining his school education he joined the prestigious Presidency College in Kolkata and secured his B.A degree in Bengali literature

Buddhadeb Bhattacharya

After completing his education, he joined Adarsh Sankha Vidyamandir in Dumdum, Kolkata as a teacher

Buddhadeb Bhattacharya - Early political career

He joined the CPIM in 1966 and lead an active protest against the then state congress government during the food movement

Buddhadeb Bhattacharya

He became an MLA in 1987 from Kolkata's Jadavpur constituency. He continued representing the constituency till 2011

Buddhadeb Bhattacharya as CM

As CM, he lead the Bengal left front for two successive victories before losing the contest to TMC's Mamata Banerjee in 2011

AsiaNet News

