India Closes Visa Centres In Violence-Hit Bangladesh Until Further Notice

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Due to the ongoing unrest in Bangladesh, which has led to Prime Hasina's resignation and departure from the country, Indian visa application centers in Bangladesh have been closed indefinitely. The portal for applying for Indian visas now displays a message indicating that the service is currently unavailable due to the situation in Bangladesh.

"All IVACs will remain closed until further notice due to the unstable situation. The next application date will be communicated via SMS, and applicants are requested to pick up their passports on the next working day," the message read.

On Wednesday, New Delhi evacuated non-essential staff and their families from its High Commission and consulates in Bangladesh due to the escalating situation in the country.

India maintains a diplomatic presence in Bangladesh, with its High Commission in Dhaka continuing to operate alongside four additional assistant high commissions located in Chittagong, Rajshahi, Sylhet, and Khulna. A team of senior Indian officials remains stationed in the country, ensuring uninterrupted diplomatic relations.

There are approximately 19,000 Indian nationals in Bangladesh, including around 9,000 students. Most of these students have already returned to India in July following an advisory from the Indian government.

Bangladesh is grappling with a period of intense political turmoil, triggered by the sudden resignation and exit of long-serving Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on August 5. The crisis began with demonstrations against job quotas in the civil service but quickly snowballed into a broader movement calling for Hasina's ouster, marking the end of her over two-decade-long tenure in power.

