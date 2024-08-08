Kerala: Army Withdraws 500-Member Team After 10-Day Rescue And Search Operations In Wayanad

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Wayanad: After a 10-day relief operation, the is pulling out of Wayanad's disaster-hit areas, Mundakkai and Chooralmala. The and district administration gave a sendoff to the departing on Thursday (Aug 08). While all army units will withdraw, the relief efforts will be transferred to NDRF, SDRF, Fire Force, and Police, ensuring continued support to the affected region.

Tourism PA Muhammad Riyas appreciated the rescue operations and the construction of the Bailey Bridge by the Indian Army. He said that the army's swift action saved several in the landslide-hit areas.

"The government services and local representatives acted simultaneously with the support of the Indian Army in the rescue operations. We have no words to say about the valuable services that you have given us. There was no laxity in finding the dead bodies or the body parts of the victims. You have extended your maximum support and service in the areas, We express our heartfelt gratitude on behalf of the government and the locals," said Riyas.

The army is withdrawing a 500-member team, consisting of personnel from various battalions in Thiruvananthapuram, Kozhikode, Kannur, and Bengaluru. Meanwhile, the maintenance team for the temporary Bailey bridge and the helicopter search team will continue to operate in the area until further orders. The army has stated that the remaining personnel are pulling out.

To date, 413 deaths have been confirmed, and 1968 individuals are currently housed in 16 relief camps. Efforts are underway to find rental accommodations for their rehabilitation.

On Saturday, Prime Minister Modi will arrive at Kannur airport aboard a special flight from Delhi and then travel to Wayanad by helicopter. He will assess the situation firsthand at Chooralmala and visit relief camps. A meeting with state government representatives is also likely, although the schedule may be subject to change depending on weather conditions.