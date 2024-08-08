Increase In Preference For Innovative Detectors With Enhanced Technology

(MENAFN- Straits Research) The rising awareness regarding fire safety and dangerous outcomes of fire outbreaks is leading to an increase in demand for smoke detectors. The awareness for fire safety and prevention is provided by agencies to avoid economic losses. Unique signal processing algorithms are used, which provide enhanced contrast for analytics for innovative fire detection algorithms. There are turnkey video flame and smoke detection solutions to detect the presence of fire, smoke, or oil mist for early warning fire detection. Smoke detection cameras are installed to detect the presence of flames, pluming smoke clouds within the field of view of a camera. Automation technologies are used for early fire detection and temperature monitoring of industrial plants by means of thermography. Infrared monitors are used to detect potentially hazardous situations based on critical temperature.

Impact of COVID-19

Markets around the world and economies are facing varying degrees of growth or recession and have led to serious implications for most suppliers and disruptions in the supply chain. There is limited availability of components and restricted labor supply that will hinder the market growth of smoke detectors. However, post the impact of COVID-19, an increase in the consumption of such goods is foreseen. The manufacturers have to design their distribution channels and production processes accordingly with the changing scenario of businesses. The pandemic has also resulted in the mass migration of the labourers who have now gone back to their native homes. In addition to this, while China has been reportedly showing signs of normalcy, the rest of the world has still been grappling to control the spread of the virus. These aspects are anticipated to restrict the growth of the smoke detector market. Furthermore, the lowering of the consumer income will also affect the demand of smoke detectors for the residential end user segment.



Smoke Detector: Segmentation

By Product Type



Photoelectric smoke detector

Dual-sensor smoke detector

Ionization smoke detector

Beam smoke detector

Other



By Power Source



Hardwired with battery backup

Hardwired without battery backup

Battery-powered



By

End-User



Residential

Commercial

Manufacturing

Oil, gas, and mining

Transportation and logistics

Telecommunication

Other



By Services



Engineering services

Installation and design services

Maintenance services

Managed services

Other





