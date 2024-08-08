Aspire Summer Camp's Series Of Visits Concludes

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: Aspire Zone Foundation organised the final visit for children participating in its summer camp over Tuesday and yesterday, August 6 and 7, as part of a series of visits to Al Hadaf Shooting Range for boys and Trampo Extreme for girls.

On Tuesday, the boys had the opportunity to learn about Al Hadaf Shooting Range. The trip started with a safety briefing, followed by a simulated shooting experience for the 6-8 age group and an air shooting experience for the 9-11 age group.

Yesterday, the visit was dedicated to girls of all age groups to Trampo Extreme, where they enjoyed trampoline games in an indoor arena, experiencing jumping activities and other fun, new activities to engage with the real world and take a break from the virtual one.

This edition of the camp comes in partnership with the Qatar Olympic and Sports Museum 321, Rail Company, Sports Lab Academy, Get Started Sports Center, Al-Hadaf Shooting Range, Marial Water Park, and Ocean Medical Center.