Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia: Faced My Childhood Phobia, Will Never Be A Hurdle Again

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Aug 8 (IANS) Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, who had a severe fear of heights since childhood, tackled the phobia while performing stunts involving great heights and said that it will never be a hurdle again.

In the first week of the stunt-based reality show, Nimrit faced her phobia in a stunt that required her to challenge her fear of heights. She said that participating in the show has evolved her as a person.

Nimrit shared: "Participating in 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' has been a transformative experience for me. Conquering my fear of heights was something I never thought possible, but the show pushed me beyond my limits.”

Talking about her facing her phobia, she said:“I faced my childhood phobia and performed a stunt successfully, which has now made me more confident. I feel determined and excited about my journey ahead, knowing that my height phobia will never be a hurdle again."

Nimrit started her journey with modelling. She then featured in the music video“Massatani” by musician B Praak, which turned to be her stepping stone in the industry. She then worked in the educational film,“Who Said Boys Can't Wear Makeup?” by Priyakanta Laishram.

The actress starred in the daily show“Choti Sarrdaarni”, which gave her instant success. After the show concluded, Nimrit featured in Bannet Dosanjh's music video“Serious.”

She then went on to participate in“Bigg Boss 16” hosted by Salman Khan. The actress took the sixth position in the controversial reality show, where rapper MC Stan took home the winner's trophy.