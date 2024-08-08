Ukraine calls on Mexico to arrest Putin once he enters territory

(MENAFN) The Ukrainian embassy in Mexico City has called on the Mexican to arrest Russian President Vladimir under an arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC) if he attends the inauguration of President Claudia Sheinbaum.



In an official statement, the embassy expressed its confidence that the Mexican government would respect the international arrest warrant for Putin and comply with international law by handing him over to the ICC in The Hague. The statement highlighted that this action should be taken if Putin participates in Sheinbaum's inauguration on October 1.



Last March, the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for Putin, accusing him of committing "war crimes," as reported by a French news agency. The charges have sparked significant international attention and have led to calls for legal actions against the Russian leader.



Mexico is a signatory to the Rome Statute, the international treaty that established the ICC. This treaty stipulates that it is the duty of every state party to bring individuals responsible for international crimes to justice. By being a participant in the Rome Statute, Mexico is obligated to cooperate with the ICC and enforce its mandates.



The embassy's statement emphasized the expectation that Mexico would adhere to its international obligations and take the necessary actions if Putin were to set foot in the country. The Ukrainian embassy underscored the importance of upholding international justice and ensuring accountability for alleged war crimes.

