Iran's FM Says His Country To Respond To Israel As UN Security Council Remains Silent
Date
8/8/2024 12:16:44 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Since the UN Security Council (SC) could not oppose Israel's
aggressive actions, Iran has no choice but to respond to Israel
regarding the killing of Ismail Haniyeh, the head of the Political
Bureau of the Hamas organization.
Acting Iranian Foreign Minister Ali Bagiri Kani said this at the
extraordinary meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the
Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) member countries held in
Jeddah.
"Currently, since no action has been taken by the UN Security
Council against the aggression of the Israeli regime, the Islamic
Republic of Iran has no choice but to use its inalienable right as
a legal defense," he said.
It should be recalled that on July 31, after the death of
Haniyeh, an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council was held
at the request of Iran. Although Russia, chairing the Security
Council, proposed to adopt a statement condemning the murder of a
Palestinian politician, Great Britain, the United States and France
blocked the document.
MENAFN08082024000195011045ID1108530355
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.