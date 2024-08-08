Iran's FM Says His Country To Respond To Israel As UN Security Council Remains Silent

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Since the UN Security Council (SC) could not oppose Israel's aggressive actions, Iran has no choice but to respond to Israel regarding the killing of Ismail Haniyeh, the head of the Political Bureau of the Hamas organization.

Acting Iranian Foreign Ali Bagiri Kani said this at the extraordinary meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) member countries held in Jeddah.

"Currently, since no action has been taken by the UN Security Council against the aggression of the Israeli regime, the Islamic Republic of Iran has no choice but to use its inalienable right as a legal defense," he said.

It should be recalled that on July 31, after the death of Haniyeh, an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council was held at the request of Iran. Although Russia, chairing the Security Council, proposed to adopt a statement condemning the murder of a Palestinian politician, Great Britain, the United States and France blocked the document.